Liver disease linked to higher risk of dementia: Study

By American Academy of Neurology
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a buildup of fat cells in the liver, may have a higher risk of dementia, according to a new study published in the July 13, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Researchers also found that people with this form of liver disease who also have...

medicalxpress.com

