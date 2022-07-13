ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

NYRA holds ceremonial event for new backstretch healthcare clinic at Saratoga Race Course

By Lauren Halligan
Saratogian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — An initiative is underway to improve the healthcare experience for those within the backstretch community at Saratoga Race Course. Construction has started on a new, permanent backstretch healthcare clinic that will replace the trailer that currently houses these services at the track. The new...

www.saratogian.com

Related
Saratogian

Saratoga Hospital’s 40th annual gala Set for Aug. 3

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Hospital will hold its 40th annual gala on Aug. 3 at the soccer field on the grounds of Saratoga Casino Hotel, with proceeds to benefit the hospital’s Saratoga Community Health Center, which provides high-quality, affordable primary care, dental, behavioral health and addiction medicine services.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga County Fair set to return at full capacity on July 19

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Returning to full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saratoga County Fair kicks off this Tuesday at 10 a.m. and runs through July 24. Sponsoring the Fair this year are Stewart’s Shops, Mohawk, SUNY Adirondack, Curtis Lumber, MVP Healthcare, and IBA...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Saratogian

Calendar

FOREST BATHING: 10 a.m. at Moreau Lake State Park – Coined shinrin-yoku in Japan in the 1980s, forest bathing is the ecotherapeutic practice of spending time immersed in nature, absorbing it with all of your senses. The physiological and psychological benefits last for days afterward with the additional benefit of a new appreciation of our precious woodland and its inhabitants. This is a beginner- rated walk along the Nature Trail with long pauses to sit and enhance our awareness of our surroundings and it is approximately a 2-hour program. A small mat is beneficial to ensure a dry seat. Pay $5 per adult (cash or check) at the office upon arrival. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance; call or text 518-917-2174. More information is available online at parks.ny.gov.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs hosts suffrage-style march and unveiling of historical markers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Two historical markers were recently unveiled in the Spa City, celebrating two of the local suffragettes who fought for women’s votes and rights. The markers were meant to be installed two years ago to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The unveiling was an afternoon of celebration of the lives and hard work of Kathryn Starbuck and Matilda Gage.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Possession: Maison Duffy, 18, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 8:10 pm on July 4 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, second-degree menacing with a weapon, and third-degree coercion by instilling fear of physical injury. Assault: Shawn Whitman, 21, of Saratoga...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

Ballston Spa offering limited free summer meals

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Ballston Spa Central School District will begin providing free breakfast and lunch meals for all Ballston Spa students (Grades K-12) during the summer break. Starting on July 18, the district will provide two days of food on Mondays (two breakfast and two lunch meals)...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Saratogian

SARATOGA 2022: Brown loads Diana with entries

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Chad Brown won his first Diana Stakes with Zagora in 2011. Four consecutive victories in the G1 event for older turf fillies and mares followed between 2017 and 2020. Zagora, Lady Eli, Sistercharlie and Rushing Fall all went on to win Eclipse Awards. When nominations for...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mass food distribution in Gloversville Monday, July 18

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will be partnering with other local organizations to hold a mass food distribution on Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m., at the Elm Street Pavilion in Gloversville. The ‘Drive-Thru Pantry’ is a part of the organization’s mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and is an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food in areas with limited access to services.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Saratogian

The Wesley Community names three new directors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Wesley Community announced the appointment of three new directors to its leadership team, effective immediately. Patricia Beattie was named as Director of Education, Stephen Miller was named as Director of Information Technology, and Timothy Carota was named as Director of Maintenance and Building Safety.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: LVORC awarded $10,000 grant by the McCarthy Charities

Literacy Volunteers of Rensselaer County has been awarded $10,000 by The McCarthy Charities. The funds, to be used for general operating costs, are beneficial at a time when LVORC is establishing new programs and services in Rensselaer County and Albany County. Since 1968, LVORC has provided free literacy services to adults and families. For more information, visit www.lvorc.org. (Photo provided)
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newyorkspaces.com

The Saratoga Springs of New York

East-central New York’s Saratoga Springs is a city and county. It is located 30 miles (48 km) north of Albany in the Hudson River valley to the west of the Hudson River. Its location was a former Mohawk Indian camping area with several natural mineral springs; the most common spelling and meaning was Sa-ragh-to-ga “Place of Swift Water”. The Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga, which took place nearby on September 19 and October 7, 1777, are remembered in Saratoga National Historic Park, which was founded in 1938 and is situated 12 miles 19 km to the southeast. The springs, which the Indians had long been aware of its curative properties, began to draw white tourists as early as 1771, and Gideon Putnam constructed the first hotel there in 1802. With elaborate Victorian-style hotels, Saratoga Springs rose to prominence as one of the nation’s most upscale spa destinations during the 19th century. The Saratoga Casino Hotel in one of the upstate hotels you have to see with its luxurious amenities and superb interior architecture.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fact Check: Was a Mountain Lion Or Cougar Spotted In New York

New York State officials released in-depth details about an impressive investigation following reports of a mountain lion in New York. Next to the jaguar, a cougar which is also known by common names including puma, mountain lion, catamount, and panther, is the largest North American cat, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
SCIENCE
WNYT

Historic Fort Plain fountain vandalized

A historic fountain in Fort Plain in Montgomery County was vandalized overnight. Fort Plain mayor Patrick Hanifin tells News Channel 13 that it took more than one vandal to break the top off the fountain in Haslett Park in downtown Fort Plain. Parts of the statue were left in the...
FORT PLAIN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mayor Sheehan vetoes Albany council’s repeal of skateboarding ban

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a hard road uphill for skateboarders trying to kick and push towards being allowed in downtown Albany. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says she believes repealing Albany’s skateboarding ban puts other citizens in danger. “We have seniors, we have moms and dads pushing strollers, people with mobility issues, and we need to […]
ALBANY, NY

