ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife's safari death

By JAMES ANDERSON
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9pX3_0geZJTt200
African Safari Death Dentist Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into federal courthouse with the dentist's children for the afternoon session of the trial, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

DENVER — (AP) — A wealthy dentist killed his wife of 34 years with a shotgun blast at dawn on a remote African safari in 2016, collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds and later blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!,” a U.S. prosecutor told a jury in opening statements of the dentist’s murder trial Wednesday.

The alleged admission happened during an argument between Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph and his girlfriend, Lori Milliron, at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph’s shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell said in a Denver courtroom.

“He killed his wife for HER!,” Grewell said, pointing at Milliron, who is charged with lying to a grand jury and being an accessory after the fact and is being tried alongside Rudolph.

Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime. He faces a maximum term of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of murder in the trial, which is being held in a Colorado courtroom because the insurance payouts were based here.

Rudolph has maintained his innocence. He told Zambian police his wife died while he was in the bathroom, suggesting she shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun the couple took on the trip.

“They’ve chosen speculation over science. They’ve chosen fiction over fact,” declared Rudolph’s attorney, David Markus, in an equally impassioned opening statement.

Markus argued that the Rudolphs, the parents of two children, were in a happy marriage in 2016 that over the years had its ups and downs because both had had extramarital affairs — but that both continued to take frequent big game hunting trips. Bianca Rudolph was long aware of her husband’s relationship with Milliron, he said.

Markus had the couple’s grown children stand in court to affirm to jurors they were there to support their father, who along with Milliron paid close attention to the opening statements.

Milliron’s attorney, John Dill, told jurors his client knew nothing about any alleged murder and suggested she is the victim of leading questions by investigators and the grand jury.

“This isn’t a trial about adultery,” Dill said.

No one witnessed the shotgun blast in the cabin, said Milliron’s attorney, John Dill. The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. as local guides were in and out serving the couple coffee and helping them prepare for the return trip to the U.S., Markus said.

Within seconds, the guides were inside, finding Rudolph in distress and shock, Markus said. With support staff in and out that morning, the cabin’s doors open and window shades pulled up, Rudolph wouldn't have had time to get away with shooting his wife, Markus argued.

Displaying a photo of the cabin -- blood spattered on the floor, Bianca’s body covered by a black-striped white blanket, a 12-gauge Browning shotgun lying inside a soft case nearby -- Markus argued that Bianca accidentally dropped the weapon, triggering the fatal shot in the heart, as she hurriedly packed up for the trip while Larry Rudolph was in the bathroom.

Zambian authorities determined two days after the Oct. 11, 2016, shooting that it was accidental, Markus said. Investigators for the insurers who later paid $4.8 million reached the same conclusion.

Prosecutors counter that evidence shows her wounds came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away.

The government will prove that Rudolph, who built a small fortune with a Pennsylvania dental franchise, killed Bianca after receiving an ultimatum from Milliron, a former hygienist and manager of his office, that he divorce his wife, Grewell said.

Federal prosecutors, citing a U.S. consular official and others in Zambia, say Rudolph was in a hurry to have his wife cremated before returning home. A friend of Bianca’s, too, told the FBI she was suspicious because Bianca was a devout Catholic who would have opposed the practice.

But Markus displayed to jurors a copy of what he said was Bianca’s will stating she wanted to be cremated in the event of her death.

Markus argued that Rudolph had no financial motive for murder. His net worth was more than $15 million at the time; the insurance proceeds went into a trust for their children; and a prenuptial agreement with Bianca specified she’d get $2 million in case of a divorce, he said.

Rudolph plans to testify during the three-week trial, Markus said.

“He has the truth on his side," Rudolph said.

Markus also told jurors that Rudolph's alleged admission of guilt at the Phoenix restaurant was misheard by the witness. He claimed that what his client actually said was, "“They’re saying I killed my f---g wife for you,” Markus said.

"If that is what this case depends on, I can’t believe we’re going to be here for three weeks,” Markus said.

The case has attracted attention from Zambia to Pennsylvania to Arizona, where the Rudolphs -- and later Rudolph and Milliron -- established a comfortable residence in the Phoenix-area enclave of Paradise Valley.

Rudolph had built a small fortune as a dentist and later owner of a dental sedation franchise in the Pittsburgh area. He was a familiar fixture on local TV, advertising his services. He met Bianca at the University of Pittsburgh, where he studied dentistry, and they married in 1982.

The couple took frequent trips abroad and had traveled to Kafue National Park in 2016 so Bianca could fulfill her wish of bagging a leopard.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Trial date set for man accused of killing Uber driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A trial date is set for the man accused of killing Uber driver Christi Spicuzza back in February.Jury selection is expected to start on March 6, 2023, with the trial starting on March 27.Dashcam video from Spicuzza's car showed what appeared to be Calvin Crew holding a gun to the back of her head while she begged for her life.Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Murder#Adultery#Violent Crime#African#Zambian
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man sentenced to about 9 years for federal drug and gun crimes

A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun crimes, authorities announced Thursday. Vaughn Malone, 35, of the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood, admitted to possession with intent to distribute quantities of cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of this drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

SWAT, police at incident in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown police and Pennsylvania State Police spent several hours Saturday engaged in a standoff with a resident on Mifflin Street. Uniontown police say it was a domestic matter involving a man and his girlfriend, resulting from an altercation between the two. Uniontown Police say the man...
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sunday marks 20 years since deaths of Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday marks 20 years since a mystery that's haunted two local families and an entire community in Butler County.The deaths of Seneca Valley High School students Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught on Cashdollar Road on July 17, 2002, have remained a mystery. The 15-year-olds were with friends at a party and left to walk home. But they never made it.The boys were found lying on the side of Cashdollar Road in Forward Township, just outside of Evans City. Baur was already dead and Fosnaught was barely alive. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive."It's still a...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pled guilty to intending to sell crack, fentanyl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Mary Lou Nelson, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street in Johnstown, pled guilty to a lesser included offense at count one of the superseding indictment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Active SWAT situation unfolds in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police have been at a house along Mifflin Avenue since three o'clock this afternoon.One man has barricaded himself inside the home, according to officials.Police said they got a 911 call from a woman who needed help after trying to get her belongings out of the home.There are several roads blocked off between Connellsville Street and Lincoln Avenue and from West Main Street to Thomas Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
UNIONTOWN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Monaca Man Sentenced to 10 years in Federal Prison

(File Photo of Federal Court in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 50-year-old Cadee Akins Sr. formerly of Monaca was sentenced yesterday in federal in court to 15 years of imprisonment and 10 years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

PA News Anchor Lied About Having Stalker: State Police

A Pennsylvania television news anchor has been arrested for falsely claiming she had a stalker, Pennsylvania state police say. Haley Potter, 24, originally from Pittsburgh, began making false statements to the police saying she had an ongoing harassment issue from an unknown stalker in April, according to a release by the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman in police custody after Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman is in police custody after being charged in connection to a shooting overnight in Aliquippa. State police say Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Aliquippa police responded to a report of shots fired around 1...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WOWK 13 News

5 charged in Morgantown drug bust

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Five men, all from out of state, are facing charges after a drug bust in Morgantown Wednesday. On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voohis Road in Morgantown to locate evidence to support an investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman sentenced to probation in Irwin stabbing

An Irwin woman was ordered Thursday to spend two years on probation in connection with a stabbing earlier this year. Lori Jo Olsen, 53, pleaded guilty to a count of simple assault. An attempted homicide charge previously was withdrawn. She completed a drug and alcohol evaluation and is continuing mental...
IRWIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
118K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy