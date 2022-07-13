Man found in motel with juvenile pleads no contest to 2 charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced a dozen charges after being found in a motel room with a teen runaway has pleaded no contest to failing to register as a sex offender and soliciting a prostitute, according to court records.

Other charges, including multiple counts of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, were dismissed against Gregory Valdez during a hearing Tuesday, records show. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 23.

Valdez faces a year in jail and felony probation.

“There were substantial problems of proof that precluded us from being able to go forward on the remaining charges,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

The juvenile was seen the evening of May 12, 2021, getting in a vehicle in the 3400 block of 21st Street, police said. Officers found the vehicle at a nearby motel.

Police said the teen was inside a room with Valdez, who was 26 at the time.