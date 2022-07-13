ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man found in motel with juvenile pleads no contest to 2 charges

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1tga_0geZJGep00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced a dozen charges after being found in a motel room with a teen runaway has pleaded no contest to failing to register as a sex offender and soliciting a prostitute, according to court records.

Other charges, including multiple counts of engaging in sexual activity with a minor, were dismissed against Gregory Valdez during a hearing Tuesday, records show. Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 23.

Valdez faces a year in jail and felony probation.

“There were substantial problems of proof that precluded us from being able to go forward on the remaining charges,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

The juvenile was seen the evening of May 12, 2021, getting in a vehicle in the 3400 block of 21st Street, police said. Officers found the vehicle at a nearby motel.

Police said the teen was inside a room with Valdez, who was 26 at the time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Couple arrested, suspected of murder of Porterville man, cops say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 31-year-old Porterville man. Police say the victim, Morgan Paternoster, was found suffering from gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue. Paternoster was taken from the scene to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Bakersfield murder suspect arrested in Texas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of killing Tony Gutierrez, 30, in 2020 was arrested in Texas, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Torres, 27, was taken into custody in Plano, TX and arrested on a warrant for murder and transported back to Kern County, according to KCSO. He was charged with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO announces arrest in 2020 homicide investigation

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect as the result of its investigation into a 2020 homicide, according to a news release Friday. Matthew Torres, 27, was arrested in Plano, Texas, on suspicion of murder. KCSO deputies believe Torres was involved in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Tony Gutierrez,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Suspect found after alleged purse theft in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department found the suspect of a purse theft that occurred on July 12, according to RPD. RPD responded to Union Bank of California at the 100 block of north China Lake boulevard where they met the 89-year-old victim, who told officers after she walked out a man approached […]
RIDGECREST, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man gets 35 years to life for ‘honor killing’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As a respected elder, Jagjit Singh was sought by others in the Sikh community for advice on matters of faith and culture. They’ll have to visit him in prison for further guidance. Singh, 68, was sentenced Friday to 35 years to life in prison for gunning down his daughter-in-law after an […]
KGET

Man gets 20 years for deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in East Bakersfield. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and several other felonies filed in the killing of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August. First-degree murder and four other charges were dismissed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 35 years to life for Wasco slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man forced to leave a ranch west of Wasco for failure to pay rent was sentenced Thursday to a life term in prison for fatally shooting a man whose family owns the property. A sentence of 35 years to life was handed down to...
WASCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Sentencing#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

2 brothers arrested for armed robbery in Earlimart, deputies say

EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers are under arrest after deputies say they robbed a gas station with a gun on Wednesday and took two cash registers. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Bernardo Martinez and 26-year-old David Martinez were responsible for the robbery, which took place at around 9;30 p.m. at the Gas Wars Market on 855 S. State Street in Earlimart.
EARLIMART, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to fatally shooting a man in southeast Bakersfield. Javell Waddell, 26, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition in exchange for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Fire damages Clover Mountain Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a home in southwest Bakersfield, and investigators are looking into what may have caused it. Firefighters were called to the home on Clover Mountain Street near Shadow Stone Street at around 7:45 p.m. for a fire to a home. The fire appeared […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAL CITY BOYS: Adoptive parents’ trial pushed back to October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The couple charged in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West had their murder trial pushed back to October during a hearing Friday morning. Trezell West, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, are now scheduled for trial Oct. 24. The previous date was July 25. The postponement was made over the objection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police seize 1 pound of meth, numerous weapons

Taft Police seized a pound of suspected methamphetamine and a dozen weapons Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop on Petroleum Club Road east of Taft. Officers arrested the man driving the truck on numerous charges. Taft Police Sgt. Cory Beilby gave this account:. An officer on patrol observed a Dodge...
TAFT, CA
YourCentralValley.com

31-year-old dead after overnight shooting in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Porterville on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers say the unidentified man was found after a shooting was reported in the 600 block of West Olive Avenue. When officers arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to […]
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy