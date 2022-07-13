Boone County SWCD 75th Anniversary

Republican Attorney, Brenna Bird, is looking to unseat the nation’s longest serving state Attorney General, Tom Miller, in the upcoming November mid-terms. She was elected to serve as the Guthrie County Attorney in 2018, but prior to that, she worked under former Gov. Terry Branstad as his chief legal counsel. Miller has served as Iowa’s attorney general since 1978, excluding a four-year stretch after losing a bid for governor in 1990. Bird says Miller no longer represents Iowans’ values.
GOLDFIELD — An official with Summit Carbon Solutions says landowners so far have agreed to let its carbon pipeline run through nearly 40% of its proposed path through Iowa. Jesse Harris is director of public affairs for the company. “There’s obviously a lot of questions people have about the routing of the pipeline, about construction, repair of drainage tile, so we want to make sure we address those in a thoughtful way, but we’re very encouraged,” Harris says. “Right now we’re at nearly 40% of the route secured through voluntary easements.”
Weather officials are saying the damage that was caused by the early Monday morning thunderstorms in Greene County were due to high winds. Weatherology Meteorologist Paul Trambley tells Raccoon Valley Radio the peak of the strong winds during the severe thunderstorms warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service from 4-5:30am were upwards of 80 miles per hour near Glidden and sustained 60mph through Greene County, which caused straight line winds.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke for the first time this afternoon afterIowa's 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion went into effect. She attended the Conservative Christian Family Leadership Summit with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson.
BOONE, Iowa—This is the weekend that the Friends of the Ledges sponsor a Christmas in July Weekend. The public will be able to travel through the Ledges at dusk to see who really went all out to participate. There are also a couple of Saturday activities that are free for the public.
NEWTON, Iowa — This did not end well for a man breaking into a historic Iowa home. The man confronted the homeowner, who was a veteran of the French army and a black belt in martial arts, and was quickly subdued, KCCI-TV reported. Joseph Keith Mahl, 35, was arrested...
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
AMES, Iowa—Gail Carpenter began a new role on July 1 as assistant professor in dairy and extension dairy specialist at Iowa State University. Carpenter brings a high-energy approach to the position with a unique combination of practical production experience and enthusiasm for helping others through research, teaching and outreach in applied dairy cattle nutrition and management.
RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Friday was Phyllis Drake’s last day at Security State Bank after working there for 56 years. “I married my husband Dick Drake and had a family,” said Drake. “After the family was all into school, kindergarten, then I started working part time at the bank.” Drake worked as a teller and helped […]
A historic helicopter will visit the Iowa Aviation Museum and the public is invited. The Vietnam era helicopter called YL-37 which was flown by in the Republic of Vietnam from 1965-1968 by Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron Three Six Two (HMM-362) known as the “Ugly Angels,” will land at the Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield.
When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
A 5-year-old girl whose mother opposes mask mandates refused to wear a mask in kindergarten last year, telling her school principal, “It’s my body, my choice,” according to court records. The girl’s mother, Kimberly Reicks of Ankeny, is suing the Ankeny Community School District over the mask...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines police dive team will resume searching for an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she got off an inflatable raft in the Raccoon River. Police say officers and firefighters were called to the river just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to check a report of a child who fell into the water. They learned the girl had been in the raft with two other children when she got off, went underwater and didn’t resurface. The city’s fire department water emergency team searched the river and banks without success, and the police dive team responded. They didn’t find the girl and searchers were resuming their efforts Thursday morning.
Iowa is home to some beautiful sights. Nestled between two of America's great rivers (the Mississippi and Missouri) and with plenty of things to see in the middle, the Hawkeye State is a lot more than just rolling fields of corn. That being said, one city, in particular, has the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two separate crashes in Des Moines shut down a portion of SE 14th Street for several hours Saturday evening. According to the Des Moines Police Department two crashes occurred between Virginia Ave. and Watrous Ave. One crash involved a motorcyclist who experienced serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported. The […]
One business in Greene County recently shared some of the obstacles they are facing and how it’s keeping them from delivering their product to their customers globally. Scranton Manufacturing/New Way is a garbage truck manufacturer and during a visit from Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton learned about the company’s issues with high inflation, labor shortage, and their biggest problem is with supply chain disruptions. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for New Way Trucks and McLaughlin Family Companies Don Ross says specifically it’s the truck chassis they aren’t able to get and it’s mostly caused them to have a 2,000 truck production backlog.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Raccoon River Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the...
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa gardeners are starting to report Japanese beetles, an annual pest that has an appetite for hundreds of common plants. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University professor emeritus says the beetle seems to have emerged a few weeks later than normal. He describes the population as spotty, heavy in some areas, light in others. He says the numbers can depend on if populations are in the invasion cycle or not.
THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
Just a few days ago, an Iowa horse that races at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines tested positive for meth. Maybe he got it from this RV in Lincoln, Nebraska. In a wildly large drug bust by authorities to the west, the discovery of the drugs came to. 60 one...
