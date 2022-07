It was going to be difficult for Newport (22-11) to top Friday’s 16-1 win over the Danbury Westerners. Little did anyone know what was in store the next night. The Gulls scored early and often in a 19-0 victory on the road against the Blue Sox (15-19) at Mackenzie Stadium. Newport picked up its second shutout of the season, and its most runs scored in a game in over four years, all in one.

