ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

National Minority Mental Health Awareness symposiums in Buffalo

By George Gandy, Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSAkh_0geZIGh200

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local parents, stakeholders, and experts held symposiums in Buffalo Wednesday for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. This event came 60 days after the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo.

Organizers of the symposiums said that black trauma experts, along with local leaders, experts, and behavioral health providers, were there to educate mental health and trauma care through the lens of equity.

988: New statewide suicide, mental health hotline

Officials said the goal of the symposiums is to discuss the diversity of needs for people to work together to identify strategies to improve mental health care for people of diverse backgrounds — especially children.

“Particularly, children react differently when it comes to stress and anxiety,” said Project Director of BIPOC Parent Mental Health Project Sara Taylor. “So we have to find out how to work with them and not blame them or their families for the behavior they may be exhibiting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

See inside the renovated, reopened Tops on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two months after the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting, Tops on Jefferson Avenue reopened Friday, shortly before 8 a.m. Tops showed off its renovated store in a media tour Thursday ahead of its reopening Friday morning. The supermarket also announced a series of security upgrades and aesthetic changes made to the store, […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy