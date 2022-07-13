National Minority Mental Health Awareness symposiums in Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local parents, stakeholders, and experts held symposiums in Buffalo Wednesday for National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. This event came 60 days after the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo.

Organizers of the symposiums said that black trauma experts, along with local leaders, experts, and behavioral health providers, were there to educate mental health and trauma care through the lens of equity.

Officials said the goal of the symposiums is to discuss the diversity of needs for people to work together to identify strategies to improve mental health care for people of diverse backgrounds — especially children.

“Particularly, children react differently when it comes to stress and anxiety,” said Project Director of BIPOC Parent Mental Health Project Sara Taylor. “So we have to find out how to work with them and not blame them or their families for the behavior they may be exhibiting.”

