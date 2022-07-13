Police still looking for suspect involved in 2021 shooting in Shreveport

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A fire in a Haughton subdivision damages two homes, one home is a total loss; A limb fell and injured a firefighter. A fire began around 6 p.m. on July 16, in the Mimosa Garden Subdivision, on the 300 block of Murray Lane, Haughton. Firefighters arrived on the scene and battled the fire that spread from one house to the home next door. A witness says during the battle with the flames, a limb fell from a tree and injured one of the firefighters and that the family dog of one of the homes was able to escape unharmed.
Comments / 0