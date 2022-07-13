ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police still looking for suspect involved in 2021 shooting in Shreveport

By Rachael Thomas
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving a shooting that happened back in December of 2021. Latrell Anderson, 21, is wanted...

KSLA

Two suspects invaded home and assaulted victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects reportedly invaded a home in Highland and assaulted a victim with a baseball bat. On July 16, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch to a home on the 1600 block of Centenary Blvd, reportedly for a home invasion. As officers arrived at the home they learned that two suspects had knocked on the door, when the victim answered she was assaulted with a baseball bat by one of the suspects. The other suspect entered the residence and reportedly stole a motorbike.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting on Hollywood; over 30 rounds fired at bystanders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects opened fire at a group of people in a grocery store’s parking lot, seriously injuring two people. On July 16 the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report at 11:08 p.m. of a shooting on Hollywood Avenue, at R&W Consumers Grocery. When officers arrived to speak to witnesses they learned two suspects fired over 30 rounds at a group of bystanders in the parking lot of the store. Two victims were seriously injured; one person was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the stomach and right arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Rolling shootout between two vehicles; Man shot shows up at hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were involved in a shoot-out between each other in Caddo Heights; bullets hit a house. On July 16 at 12:27 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to Ridgemoor Avenue and Vivian Street area where shots were fired. When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told officers that occupants of two vehicles were driving and firing shots at each other. Both vehicles then fled. A house was struck by bullets but no one in the home was injured.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for suspect involved in casino assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect allegedly involved in an assault in a casino. On June 18th, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report at 5:00 a.m. that there was an assault at Lucky Jacks Casino located on the 6900 Block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man suspected of shooting 2 people; police seek help finding him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police are asking for help locating a shooting suspect who is believed to be in the Shreveport area. Detrevious D. Thompson, 20, is suspected of shooting two people about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive in Shreveport. Both victims were treated for wounds that were not life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Casino Beating

On June 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6900 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on reports of a man being physical attacked. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the man responsible for this attack.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup in hit-and-run crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday, July 15 involving a pedestrian and a pickup. And now the Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the man who died. He is 27-year-old Jason Hamlet, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shootout, police chase, crash into bus stop ends with officer hurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting in Allendale turns into a high-speed chase and an officer is injured. It happened overnight in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a report of gunfire on Patzman Street. When officers arrived an armed suspect fled and a highspeed chase began. SPD chased the suspect for nearly 20 minutes. During the chase, the suspect crashed into a bus stop and fled on foot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man killed on Linwood Avenue named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A pedestrian struck and mortally injured by a truck late Friday, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jason Hamlet, 27, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue in Shreveport, was killed in the traffic incident that occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Linwood Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man shot three times outside home; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday night. Dispatchers got the call just before midnight on July 13 to the 9200 block of Cade Drive. According to police, a man was standing in the yard of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18-year-old woman shot in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A young woman was shot once in the leg on Robinson Place in the Highland Neighborhood. At 3:35 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report that there was a shooting on the 300 block of Robinson Place between Wheeless Avenue and Gilbert Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered an 18-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.
KSLA

14-year-old shot in Shreveport, taken to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to reports of a shooting in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon. It happened Wednesday, July 13 around 4:40 p.m. on Hardy Street near Jewella and Hassett avenues, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Armed Robbery

A Shreveport man accused of robbing a gas station cashier at gunpoint on Christmas Eve 2019 was found guilty of first-degree robbery Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Caddo District Court. The six-man, six-woman jury unanimously convicted Jerol Leo Ewell, 24, of the robbery of the Shell Station on North Market...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fire in Haughton damages two homes; Firefighter injured

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A fire in a Haughton subdivision damages two homes, one home is a total loss; A limb fell and injured a firefighter. A fire began around 6 p.m. on July 16, in the Mimosa Garden Subdivision, on the 300 block of Murray Lane, Haughton. Firefighters arrived on the scene and battled the fire that spread from one house to the home next door. A witness says during the battle with the flames, a limb fell from a tree and injured one of the firefighters and that the family dog of one of the homes was able to escape unharmed.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTAL

Woman wounded in second Shreveport shooting in 5 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. This is the second person in Shreveport wounded in a shooting in five hours. Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Pl. just after 3:30 a.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA

