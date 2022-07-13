ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Campbell, northeastern Pittsylvania and southeastern Bedford Counties through 530 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leesville, or near Hurt, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Evington Huddleston Rustburg Forest and Hodges. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brunswick FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Virginia, including the following county, Brunswick. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen during the past hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area in the next 45 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrenceville and Ante. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brunswick County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
South Hill, VA
City
Dundas, VA
City
Wakefield, VA
County
Mecklenburg County, VA
County
Lunenburg County, VA
City
Alberta, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

18-year-old of Prince George County Killed in Head on Collision, Two Others Injured

Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road on Thursday, June 30, just shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to police, 18-year-old Payton Faulkner of Prince George, who was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Robin Road, crashed head on into a Ford F-150. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Toyota Corolla was ejected from the vehicle, surviving the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined that Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and according to the police, speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Virginia Southeastern#Gills Corner#Ordsburg#Mph
Inside Nova

Road rage and highway shootings are on the rise. But why?

We’ve been a cantankerous, rude, anxious bunch over the past 2 1/2 years, ever since the pandemic consumed us. That’s understandable – and not exactly news. What is news, and dangerous for anyone driving along highways in Virginia, are the number of shootings and other road-rage incidents plaguing those trips. We’re taking our personal traumas and stress out on anyone who gets within striking distance.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

$1,000 reward offered for kitten stolen from Richmond animal shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a kitten that was stolen from an animal shelter in Richmond. Daenerys is a 2-month-old spayed female kitten. She was stolen from the Richmond SPCA’s adoption center Friday evening, according to officials. Daenerys has been treated for lungworms and was under continued medical observation at the time of her abduction.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wfxrtv.com

Criminal patrol leads to several arrests by Amherst Co. deputies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has two people in custody after a directed criminal patrol. The sheriff’s office says they arrested Frankie Anthony Carroll and Grace Marie Jordan at the Knights Inn in Madison Heights on Thursday, July 14. Frankie Anthony Carroll.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia driver killed on Interstate 64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – A Buckingham County driver was killed on Interstate 64 in Goochland County, according to Virginia State Police. Denzel Terrel Jones, 28, died after he crashed his car on the exit ramp from eastbound I-64 to Shannon Hill Rd. (Exit 148), police said. "A 2010 Nissan...
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Church Hill area. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2400 block of East Clay Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

One injured in shooting on Mechanicsville Tpke, Richmond Police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a shooting on the border of Richmond and Henrico County left one man in the hospital. Shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, July 15, Henrico County police were called to the 360 Express Mart and Deli at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Whitcomb Street. Richmond City police were called to the same location soon after.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy