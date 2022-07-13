Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-13 09:07:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-13 21:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island;...
Effective: 2022-07-16 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located between Altavista, Hodges, and Long Island, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Hodges Gladys Long Island Straightstone and Cody. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-14 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ronkonkoma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Farmingville around 635 PM EDT. Medford around 640 PM EDT. Coram and Mount Sinai around 645 PM EDT. Middle Island around 650 PM EDT. Rocky Point around 655 PM EDT. Brookhaven National Laboratory around 700 PM EDT. Wading River around 710 PM EDT. Calverton around 715 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Hill HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, expected. * WHERE...Blaine and Hill Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds could make firefighting difficult on new or pre-existing fires.
Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Western Millard and Juab Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Millard...northwestern Juab and south central Tooele Counties through 400 PM MDT At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of Partoun, or 49 miles northeast of Baker, moving north at 25 mph. Additional storms are developing across northwestern Juab County and may intensify shortly. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 01:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Nye County through 230 PM PDT At 152 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 33 miles northeast of Round Mountain, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Nye County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to Midnight MDT Monday Night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds could make firefighting difficult on new or pre-existing fires.
Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWEST NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. * Humidity...10-15% during the afternoon with poor overnight recoveries. * Duration...3-8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Effective: 2022-07-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Perry; Vinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry, southwestern Morgan, northeastern Vinton and northwestern Athens Counties through 545 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Logan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nelsonville, Glouster, Shawnee, Chauncey, New Straitsville, Corning, Buchtel, Jacksonville, Murray City, Trimble, Hemlock, Rendville, Burr Oak State Park and The Plains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northern Broadwater, central Meagher and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Townsend to Basin. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Townsend, Basin, Newlan Creek Reservoir, Wickes, Winston, Alhambra, Corbin, Silos, Clancy, Fort Logan, Jefferson City and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between East Helena and Townsend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Powell; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Powell, southeastern Montgomery, west central Morgan, south central Bath, eastern Estill, Menifee and northwestern Wolfe Counties through 545 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lombard, or near Stanton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Haystack, Koomer Ridge Campground, Jenson and Pine Ridge around 525 PM EDT. Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Red River Gorge, Tabor, Fagan, Rothwell and Cornwell around 530 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Frenchburg, Mariba, Denniston, Pomeroyton, Stoll, Valeria, Wellington, Ezel, Ratlitt and Maytown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richmond; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RICHMOND AND NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leedstown, or 7 miles northwest of Montross, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Stratford Hall, Currioman Landing, Potomac Beach, Potomac Mills, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood and Westmoreland State. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Judith Basin; Liberty; Meagher; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds could make firefighting difficult on new or pre-existing fires.
Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a moderate risk for the development of rip currents Monday morning.
Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 159 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Elko, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. The dust will be over I-80 from west of Elko to Deeth, including Lamoille Highway from Lamoille to Elko. Locations impacted include Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Effective: 2022-07-17 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laclede; Pulaski; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LACLEDE...SOUTHERN PULASKI AND NORTHWESTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Fort Leonard Wood, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Plato Roby... Falcon Success HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with sets to 6 feet and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Surf will increase Monday night, and peak Tuesday through Thursday. Additional products will be issued as necessary.
Effective: 2022-07-17 05:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue across the region into tonight as another storm system will bring an additional round of moderate to heavy rain across the western Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage Bowl, and Mat-Su Valleys. More rain is possible across Southcentral for early next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts Sunday morning through Monday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.5" to 0.75" Matanuska Valley: 0.5" to 0.75" Susitna Valley: .5" to .75" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.5" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to .5" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 1.5" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
Effective: 2022-07-17 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Estill; Jackson; Lee; Powell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL POWELL...ESTILL...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sandhill, or near Irvine, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Irvine around 500 PM EDT. Willow Tree around 505 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cottage Furnace, Knowlton and Rogers Chapel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
