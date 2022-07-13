Red Flag Warning issued for Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Western Millard and Juab Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Millard...northwestern Juab and south central Tooele Counties through 400 PM MDT At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of Partoun, or 49 miles northeast of Baker, moving north at 25 mph. Additional storms are developing across northwestern Juab County and may intensify shortly. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 18 MINUTES AGO