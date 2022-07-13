ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Chromebook will survive time with your kids and is really cheap

By Jerry Hildenbrand
 4 days ago

This ASUS Chromebook C203XA has a goofy name but is built rugged and spillproof. It's also on sale for $130 on Prime Day so you can save a whopping $120.

If you have youngsters around the house you know how rough and messy they can be. Especially when it comes to expensive electronics.

You also know how much kids love watching their favorite shows on something with a decent-sized screen. I would never suggest you let a screen raise your kids, but it's fun and can even be educational.

One of the best ways to address all of this is by getting a cheap Chromebook for the kids to abuse and get dirty and messy and covered with food enjoy. You get to save some money, you won't have to worry about them pressing some button that downloads VIRUS.EXE, and they get to think you're a hero. Finding a Chromebook that's both inexpensive and built tough enough to withstand kids is awesome.

This isn't the most premium Chromebook you can buy but it's not trying to be.

It has modest specs: A MediaTek CPU, a 1366 x 768 11-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. But that's more than enough to do plenty of things a Chromebook is excellent at doing and about the same as a Chromebook you'll find in the classroom.

Go on and buy something really nice for yourself. Just don't forget the kids. Or how easy it is for them to ruin fragile things sometimes

Kidproof and affordable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlheX_0geZHJNQ00

ASUS Chromebook C230XA: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon

The same things that make Chromebooks great for grown-ups also make them great for kids — they're simple and secure. This one also happens to be inexpensive and built to withstand time with your lovable, and sometimes grubby, little ones. View Deal

You need things built tough when you're letting kids handle them. I've witnessed the little ones around my house do horrible and ungodly things to expensive electronics and usually, that doesn't end well. Prime Day is a great time to buy a new Chromebook , but this particular model is priced right and should survive time with the kids.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when it's time to buy.

