Cleveland, TX

Texas Woman Arrested as Suspect in Capital Murder Case From 2005

By Inside Edition Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, a Texas woman was arrested in connection to a cold case murder from 2005, according to local outlet KHOU-TV. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, has been identified as the capital murder suspect in the case of a murdered elderly couple thanks to DNA evidence on a blood-stained rug....

