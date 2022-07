Ranger Suarez allowed four hits and struck out four over five shutout innings against the Marlins on Saturday. He earned the win, moving to 7-5. Although the Phillies won the game 10-0, it was only 2-0 when Suarez departed, so his outing was hardly the product of a pitcher with a big lead pounding the zone. He was solid all-around despite being limited to just 64 pitches, generating 10 whiffs while clocking in with a 31% CSW rate. The matchup with Miami was about as easy as it gets for a pitcher these days, so try not to get too excited about the outing. But it's good to see him take advantage of it nonetheless. He will take his 4.07 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into the All-Star break.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO