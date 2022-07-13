Stay in power wherever you go with these Prime Day deals on power stations and battery packs

Alternate power options for when a wall outlet isn't viable have picked up some serious steam in the past few years. There are a ton of choices, whether you need something to keep your smartphone battery topped off while on the go or want to keep your essential electrical devices running during a power outage. While portable phone chargers are usually affordable, power stations can be pretty pricey. This is where Prime Day comes in.

A high capacity and high output power station are perhaps even more essential in my life and many others. With electrical outages being increasingly common these days due to heat and demand on the grid, having a backup option is important. The best power station for these situations is the EcoFlow Delta Pro, and this Prime Day deal is taking $400 off.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

EcoFlow Delta Pro

During my review of this power station, I used it for everything from powering my camper trailer to keeping my refrigerator and freezer going during a winter storm power outage. Its massive 3600W of continuous power from eleven different port options. That also includes a 30A RV plug that I used to run my camper's AC, microwave, water pump, and everything else.

If you want a portable power source that can power almost anything, the Delta Pro is it. Power stations like the EcoFlow Delta Pro are also referred to as solar generators because they can be recharged using solar panels. In addition to solar, you can also use a wall outlet, your vehicle, and even an electric vehicle charger.

EcoFlow Delta Pro | $3,599 $3,199 at Amazon

The peace of mind and freedom from being tied to the electrical grid is priceless thanks to the Delta Pro. From its massive capacity to its impressive output capabilities, this battery back is the power juggernaut you need. View Deal

Fanttik EVO 300

People don't always need EcoFlow Delta Pro power levels but need more than a battery pack. That's where smaller options like the excellent Fanttik EVO 300 come in. I was very impressed with this power station when I reviewed it. Its variety of output and input options make great use of the 3600W of power. The display is large and gives helpful info on the battery's status. Plus, the built-in LED area light is super handy.

Fanttik EVO 300 | $300 $199 at Amazon

This power station has excellent port options to take advantage of the 300W of power. With the large display you'll know exactly what your power stations battery status is, and when things get dark, you can use the built-in LED area light to illuminate the situation. View Deal

Jackery Explorer 300

Another option for a smaller power station is the Jackery Explorer 300. Because it is so small but still offers 300W of power, it's perfect to set on the table to keep phones, speakers, and tablets charged while also powering something like a fan. This unit is very compact, and even after my review , it has earned a permanent space in my camper.

Jackery Explorer 300 | $300 $210 at Amazon

While you won't power your whole house with it, the Explorer 300 is the epitome of big things in small packages with a lot of ports and a respectable 300W of output. View Deal

Anker 525 Power Bank

Some of the best portable chargers are on sale right now, and it's the perfect time to add one to your travel bag. The Anker 525 Power Bank for only $45 is one that I really like for its slim profile, 20,000mAh capacity, and 20W PD output. It can power up your phone, tablet, and more with plenty of juice left.

Anker 525 Power Bank | $70 $45 at Amazon

With 20,000mAh of capacity and 20W of power output, you'll never have to worry about your phone or tablet going dead away from home again. View Deal

Belkin 10,000mAh power bank

Belkin also has an excellent portable option for $20 . You'll get a super compact charger with 10,000mAh power and 15W output. It's hard to go wrong with either of these two options. I keep one ready to go in my travel bag and another lying around the house in case I want to charge something up and don't want to mess with a wall outlet.

Belkin 10,000mAh power bank | $30 $20 at Amazon

Recharge your phone at least twice from empty with this 15W, 10,000mAh portable charger from Belkin, and leave your FOMO at home. View Deal

After being lucky enough to have used many different portable battery packs and power stations, I don't know if I could go back to not having these devices around. Knowing that you can power your smartphone anywhere, you need to is wonderful. Then the peace of mind knowing that a power station can keep essential devices running in a power outage is nearly priceless. Pair that up with other bargains that we're keeping track of on our deals live blog , and you've got a successful Prime Day.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.