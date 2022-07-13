ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

City orders NYPD to stop testing officers for marijuana

By Larry Celona, Joe Marino, Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Pot testing for NYPD police officers may soon go up in smoke.

The city on Wednesday initially ordered the country’s largest police department to stop testing cops for marijuana use, officials said.

But the NYPD later backpedaled on the idea.

After initially releasing a statement saying they would halt the tests, the NYPD said it was mulling over the order.

The Post obtained a memo from the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of legal matters dated July 11 that states “starting immediately, the department should only drug test a member of service for marijuana if there is reasonable suspicion that the member is impaired by marijuana on the job.”

The NYPD later issued a letter to all commands that said cops are “not permitted to use cannabis on or off duty.”

Previously, a police officer would be automatically fired if they tested positive for marijuana, a process referred to as being “doled out” in police speak.

According to an NYPD spokesman, the department will “continue to administer marijuana screenings to personnel when there is indication of impairment.”
The NYPD will officially stop testing police officers for marijuana use.
Not all members of the department gave the possible change a high grade.

“I don’t agree with it at all, but I’m an old-time cop,” one police officer with decades on the job said. “I think it sets a bad example. What’s next, shooting heroin?”

A Manhattan cop with more than two decades on the job agreed and added that he believed the NYPD was making the move to lower standards so more candidates could be hired to make up for a jump in recent retirements .

“This is unreal,” a police officer with more than two decades on the job said, initially questioning if the end to pot testing was “fake news.”

“This is all for people who can’t get into the academy because they test positive for marijuana,” the cop said. “I guess you’re going to rehire all the people who doled out? This department is going downhill. What happens if the person shoots and kills somebody and they find out they were high on marijuana?”

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

