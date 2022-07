RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a shooting on the border of Richmond and Henrico County left one man in the hospital. Shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, July 15, Henrico County police were called to the 360 Express Mart and Deli at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Whitcomb Street. Richmond City police were called to the same location soon after.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO