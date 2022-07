Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been hinting about a van for a while, but this is the first evidence that the automaker is serious about it. This is the “Robovan” and, according to Musk, it is Tesla’s next big project after the Cybertruck, Roadster, and semi-truck. All three EVs appear to be fairly close to beginning production, so there’s always something that comes after.

