Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says

By Emily Van de Riet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia home Thursday, according to officials. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said the child’s parents were both...

WTKR News 3

Man hospitalized with serious injuries following Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a 25-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, at around 3:21 a.m. Sunday, the Suffolk 911 center received several calls in reference to shots being fired in the 200 block of North Broad Street. The 911 Center also received a call from someone who said a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
SUFFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Norfolk shooting: One hurt, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, NPD said. Police received a call about the shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man found guilty in 2-year-old’s 2018 death

According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, John Hardee was found guilty of felony murder, malicious wounding and felony child neglect. His sentencing is set for October 28. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-man-found-guilty-in-2-year-olds-2018-death/
theprincegeorgejournal.com

18-year-old of Prince George County Killed in Head on Collision, Two Others Injured

Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road on Thursday, June 30, just shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to police, 18-year-old Payton Faulkner of Prince George, who was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Robin Road, crashed head on into a Ford F-150. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Toyota Corolla was ejected from the vehicle, surviving the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined that Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and according to the police, speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WTKR News 3

Man shot and killed in Chesapeake shooting, police investigate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died following a Wednesday evening shooting in Chesapeake. According to police, the shooting took place around 10:27 p.m., in the 200. Officers responded to the apartments on Lucy Ln. in reference to gun shots being heard. Upon arrival, authorities found an adult male that had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting in Meadowbrook area

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are investigating a shooting in the Meadowbrook area of the city on July 15. A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Boulevard at 11:59 a.m. Later in the afternoon, the police department explained the...
NORFOLK, VA

