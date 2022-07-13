Elected officials want public hearing on insurance increases

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Elected officials, including Attorney General William Tong, are calling for a public hearing so nine health insurance companies can justify double- digit rate hikes.

Tong, joined by Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle and members of the General Assembly called the proposed hikes "wrong and unconscionable".

“The health insurance rate hearing is an annual process and one that, during my tenure, has always accepted public testimony from consumers, consumer advocates, elected officials and interested parties. That hearing process will happen again this year, and the public is welcome to testify. The Department is fully committed to consumer protection and transparency which is why our hearings are all open to the public and broadcast over the public affairs CT-N Network. We are finalizing the details and expect to announce the early August hearing date and time this week. Working within the authority granted to this Department, we will closely examine these rate filings, which are all fully posted on the Department website, to make sure the requested rates are consistent with state law. Once the hearing and our thorough actuarial review is completed, the final rates for 2023 will be announced.”, Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais said.

Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle said insurance companies have a 40-year record of failing to manage prices. He said most of the money goes to hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford), House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford), and Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica (R-East Lyme) said:

“The proposed health insurance rate increases are outrageous, unacceptable, but sadly not surprising in a state where inflation surges and those in power have rejected solutions year after year to make health care more affordable. This is yet another indication that Connecticut residents are facing financial pressure from all angles. It’s time for Democrats to come to the realization that they’ve missed the moment, and their inaction on health care and affordability for the last decade has resulted in people not getting the relief they desperately need as they face skyrocketing costs for everyday goods, services, and health care. We are pleased that Democrats too say they want a hearing on this issue, but we need much more than the typical rate increase hearings of the past where a select few gather behind closed doors in a small office before executive branch staff. We need a full public hearing at the State Capitol before the legislature and the public we represent.

Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle said insurance companies have a 40-year record of failing to manage prices. He said most of the money goes to hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download