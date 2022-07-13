The Child Advocacy Center for the 23rd Judicial District, which includes Dickson county, recently lost its faithful service dog.

Pavlov, a Labrador and Golden Retriever mix that was known throughout the local community, recently died. Now, three-year-old Duke is joining the team as a service dog.

Pavlov helped to comfort children who were involved in traumatic sexual and physical abuse cases.

“I pray that every child who has to experience a forensic interview or testify in court is able to have a friend remotely as loving and supportive as our sweet Pavlov. He was truly a servant that will be hard to replace," said Kim Stringfield-Davis, CAC’s founder and former executive director.

Duke comes from Nashville K-9 via funds provided by the United Way of Dickson and the Topless in Tennessee Jeep Club.

“Without the support of these two amazing organizations, we would not have been able to purchase a new service dog so quickly. Their support has been invaluable to us and the children we serve,” said Executive Director Kathryn Norbeck-Dayley.

Last year, CAC assisted over 680 children. Service dogs like Pavlov and Duke serve an important role in providing a calm atmosphere for children dealing with traumatic experiences. The comforting presence of a dog does more than help calm a frightened child.

“[It reminds] them that goodness exists. Duke and Pavlov are proof of it; the 23rd CAC is better because of them,” Norbeck-Dayley said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson Child Advocacy mourns service dog loss, new recruit joins team