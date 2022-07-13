ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dickson Child Advocacy mourns service dog loss, new recruit joins team

By Topher Graves, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajZdr_0geZFpgO00

The Child Advocacy Center for the 23rd Judicial District, which includes Dickson county, recently lost its faithful service dog.

Pavlov, a Labrador and Golden Retriever mix that was known throughout the local community, recently died. Now, three-year-old Duke is joining the team as a service dog.

Pavlov helped to comfort children who were involved in traumatic sexual and physical abuse cases.

“I pray that every child who has to experience a forensic interview or testify in court is able to have a friend remotely as loving and supportive as our sweet Pavlov. He was truly a servant that will be hard to replace," said Kim Stringfield-Davis, CAC’s founder and former executive director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Igph_0geZFpgO00

Duke comes from Nashville K-9 via funds provided by the United Way of Dickson and the Topless in Tennessee Jeep Club.

“Without the support of these two amazing organizations, we would not have been able to purchase a new service dog so quickly. Their support has been invaluable to us and the children we serve,” said Executive Director Kathryn Norbeck-Dayley.

Last year, CAC assisted over 680 children. Service dogs like Pavlov and Duke serve an important role in providing a calm atmosphere for children dealing with traumatic experiences. The comforting presence of a dog does more than help calm a frightened child.

“[It reminds] them that goodness exists. Duke and Pavlov are proof of it; the 23rd CAC is better because of them,” Norbeck-Dayley said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson Child Advocacy mourns service dog loss, new recruit joins team

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West Emergency Department First in Tennessee to Obtain Accreditation in Geriatric Care

NASHVILLE – The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.
TENNESSEE STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee father of seven died by electrocution while working on a roof Monday. His grieving family is trying to come to terms with what happened. Enoc Hernandez leaves behind his wife, Ingrid Delcid, and seven children. Their daughter Jennifer Amaya said her mom’s...
LEBANON, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Dickson, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
radionwtn.com

Big Sandy Bridge Named For Jaylen Christopher

Big Sandy, Tenn.–A bridge on Hwy. 69 in Big Sandy has been named in honor of Jaylen Christopher, a 16-year-old student at Big Sandy who drowned last summer in Arizona. Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee said he was thankful for the efforts of Rep. Bruce Griffey in honoring the memory of Jaylen Christopher” by naming the bridge on the south side of Big Sandy after “that fine young man.”
BIG SANDY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Cac#Dickson Child Advocacy#The Child Advocacy Center#Nashville K 9#The United Way Of Dickson
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

EXPLAINER: How hot is too hot for the human body?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new temperature study by Penn State University released this week reports what temperature is considered too hot to be outside. The report said 88 degrees Fahrenheit is the temperature that is too hot for the human body when it comes to regular daily activity. This is known as the wet bulb temperature. 95 degrees is reportedly the threshold.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
radionwtn.com

Fire Departments Dispatched To Uncontrolled Burn Pile

Henry, Tenn.–The Como/Ore Springs, Henry and Paris Fire Departments were called to a burn pile that was out of control on Briarpatch Lake Road Thursday morning. Personnel were initially dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 2105 Briarpatch Lake Rd. at 11:43 a.m. and found the burn pile out of control and working its way toward a mobile home.
HENRY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

200-year-old log house to be disassembled

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been part of Brentwood for nearly 200 years, but the city says a piece of local history has to be disassembled. It's a move that's brought on some pushback from those hoping such a familiar sight can be saved. The city says the deterioration is past that point.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Wilson County Source

Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers

NASHVILLE – A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment also charges these individuals and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy