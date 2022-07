BEATRICE – Assessment of what’s been abandoned at the former Dempster Manufacturing Company building in south Beatrice continues, and it’s a painstakingly slow process. Mayor Stan Wirth says federal and state environmental officials have been evaluating the abandoned company plant…for what is there and what must be removed. "There was a pumper truck and a tanker that was outside of the Dempster's facility and removed about eight thousand gallons of old diesel fuel that was in a storage tank on the property. That was just another step in all of the steps that need to be taken to rid the property of disagreeable materials. Sometimes we look at that quart jar and have no idea what's in that quart jar."

BEATRICE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO