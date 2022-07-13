WV Department of Arts, Culture & History celebrates 45 years with new Blenko Glass pieces
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is preparing to celebrate its 45th anniversary with an event selling two limited-edition Blenko Glass pieces.
The event is set to take place Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter
The WVDACH says the first piece is a decanter to commemorate the department’s 45th anniversary. Officials say the decanter is cobalt with a citrine drop-in stopper. The price for the piece has been set to $94.
The second piece is to commemorate the Mountain State’s June 20 birthday, WVDACH officials say. According to the department, the piece is a cobalt, alpine bowl with a citrine watercolor wrap. The price for the bowl has been set to $84.
The WVDACH says a limited number of each piece has been made and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0