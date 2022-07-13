ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV Department of Arts, Culture & History celebrates 45 years with new Blenko Glass pieces

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is preparing to celebrate its 45th anniversary with an event selling two limited-edition Blenko Glass pieces.

The event is set to take place Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The WVDACH says the first piece is a decanter to commemorate the department’s 45th anniversary. Officials say the decanter is cobalt with a citrine drop-in stopper. The price for the piece has been set to $94.

The second piece is to commemorate the Mountain State’s June 20 birthday, WVDACH officials say. According to the department, the piece is a cobalt, alpine bowl with a citrine watercolor wrap. The price for the bowl has been set to $84.

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History 45th anniversary commemorative decanter designed by Blenko Glass (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Arts, Culture and History)
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History West Virginia Birthday bowl designed by Blenko Glass (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Arts, Culture and History)

The WVDACH says a limited number of each piece has been made and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

