ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mid-South families struggle as inflation hits highest rate in more than four decades

By Kate Bieri
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQGFj_0geZF0Bw00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of Gary’s Market in Orange Mound has lost track of all the times he’s had to raise prices at his store over the past year.

“I couldn’t keep up with it,” Todd Rush told FOX13. “For a while, it seemed like every time I bought something, it would go up a little bit here and there.”

With families across the mid-South struggling to afford gas and groceries, a report from the federal government released Wednesday reflected the highest inflation rate since 1981.

“I wait until the bitter end to raise my prices,” Rush said. “It’s either go up to stay in business or go out of business because you’re not making a profit.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation over the past year hit 9.1%, which is the biggest yearly increase in nearly 41 years.

To afford their groceries, customers at the store say they are working extra hours, avoiding pricey items like steak and eating out less often.

“I’m just working,” said Shuketa Nunley, who was shopping at the store. “Putting in the overtime at work. Saving. Shopping smart. Trying to get a bargain when I can.”

The cost of food alone increased by more than 10% in the past year, according to the index. The cost of energy increased by more than 41%, triggered by the overseas conflict in Ukraine this spring.

While the cost of food continues to skyrocket, Memphians are enjoying some relief at the pump. According to AAA, the current average cost of gas on Wednesday in Memphis was $4.35. Just one week ago, the average cost of gas was $4.49.

“It’s bad, but we’re making it,” said Ella Cowens, another Orange Mound resident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

BBB warns Mid-South about fake jobs posted online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the overall cost of living skyrocketing, many people are searching for ways to make some extra cash. But before you jump at the next easy job opportunity, you need to do your research. Scammers are impersonating big companies and are advertising jobs that don’t exist....
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
WREG

Power outage affects nearly 1,000 people in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A power outage is affecting nearly 1,700 people in Cordova and Hickory Hill Friday afternoon. MLGW is reporting people living in the area of Macon Road and Germantown Parkway may be out of power for about six hours. Right now, it is estimated that power won’t be...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

‘I cannot afford groceries,’ Employees struggle to cash their paychecks

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Employees of a Trumann restaurant are asking questions about their paychecks but say they aren’t receiving any answers or any money. Employees are going to gas stations to cash their checks. But they say the gas stations are calling them, demanding to be paid, because the checks are bouncing.
TRUMANN, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#Orange Mound#Memphians#Aaa
WREG

Rental scam leaves pregnant mother without a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A young pregnant mother is warning others after she said she fell victim to a rental scam in South Memphis. Just two weeks shy of giving birth to her third child, Briahna Harris doesn’t have a place for her new baby boy and two young children to call home. “It’s crazy. It’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

What will slow the spike of vehicle crimes in Memphis? MPD responds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You may know someone who’s fallen victim to vehicle crime in Memphis this year; something stolen out of their car, the actual car itself stolen, or maybe they were carjacked. You may even be a victim yourself. It’s a dramatic spike Memphis Police says they’re...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sun will be shining bright in Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend. We’ve got some things you might want to check out to get out and enjoy your weekend with your friends and family. Nothing but good music and chilled vibes tonight at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WREG

Grocery store planned in North Memphis food desert

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A dwindling number of grocery stores has created a food desert for people in North Memphis, but help could finally be on the way. Councilwoman Michaelyn Easter-Thomas said a community development corporation called the Promise Development Corporation is in talks with city council to locate a grocery store in the community. Promise has worked on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Golden Leaf to honor ‘most famous’ member as she turns 100

Loved ones and friends will join the Golden Leaf Church family this month for a huge birthday bash for Mother Verneda Elizabeth Breathett, who turns 100. On July 29, a catered banquet will honor the church’s oldest and “most famous” member. “Mrs. Breathett became the pianist at...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Guilt tipping needs to stop | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tip jars are disappearing and now some servers hover over you, watching to see if you'll tip them and how much. See if you can relate to this video on TikTok. Look familiar? I'm not a fan. The pressure seems to be coming at us all...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Harbor Town residents shaken after car break-in, shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Neighbors in Harbor Town are on edge after shots were fired following a car break-in early Friday morning.  Memphis Police say around 3 a.m., a car was broken into at an apartment complex in the heart of the square. The victim told officers his girlfriend heard glass shattering and when he went outside, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
113K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy