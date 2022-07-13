Mid-South families struggle as inflation hits highest rate in more than four decades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of Gary’s Market in Orange Mound has lost track of all the times he’s had to raise prices at his store over the past year.

“I couldn’t keep up with it,” Todd Rush told FOX13. “For a while, it seemed like every time I bought something, it would go up a little bit here and there.”

With families across the mid-South struggling to afford gas and groceries, a report from the federal government released Wednesday reflected the highest inflation rate since 1981.

“I wait until the bitter end to raise my prices,” Rush said. “It’s either go up to stay in business or go out of business because you’re not making a profit.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation over the past year hit 9.1%, which is the biggest yearly increase in nearly 41 years.

To afford their groceries, customers at the store say they are working extra hours, avoiding pricey items like steak and eating out less often.

“I’m just working,” said Shuketa Nunley, who was shopping at the store. “Putting in the overtime at work. Saving. Shopping smart. Trying to get a bargain when I can.”

The cost of food alone increased by more than 10% in the past year, according to the index. The cost of energy increased by more than 41%, triggered by the overseas conflict in Ukraine this spring.

While the cost of food continues to skyrocket, Memphians are enjoying some relief at the pump. According to AAA, the current average cost of gas on Wednesday in Memphis was $4.35. Just one week ago, the average cost of gas was $4.49.

“It’s bad, but we’re making it,” said Ella Cowens, another Orange Mound resident.

©2022 Cox Media Group