Man carjacks Kia, rams into police car during arrest, MPD says

 4 days ago
Caran Stokes Mug Caran Stokes was charged with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who mimicked police lights to steal another man’s car was put behind bars after the real Memphis Police caught up with him, the department said.

Memphis Police said that 24-year-old Caran Stokes used blue and red emergency lights to pull over another man in a Kia Sedona on Hendricks Avenue around 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.

When Stokes walked up to the Sedona, police said, he put a gun to the man’s head and ordered him out of the car.

Stokes took off in the stolen Kia, according to MPD. But, two days later, Memphis Police said they spotted him in the stolen car on Rhodes Avenue near Prescott Street.

When officers lit him up, Stokes took off in the stolen Kia, eventually ramming into a stationary MPD squad car with its lights on and sirens blaring, according to police.

The Kia crashed into another car as well before Stokes got out and took off on foot before he was captured near the New Willow Apartments, police said.

Due to the crashes, a child was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition but no other injuries were reported, according to police.

Stokes was arrested and charged with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving, employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and financial responsibility.

