Suspects caught on video exploding firecracker in Long Island car

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police on Long Island are searching for two people who broke into a car in the middle of the night and set off a firecracker inside, causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

The incident happened in Wyandanch on July 9 at 1:50 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Two males broke into a 2017 Mercedes Benz parked in a driveway on State Avenue and placed a lit M-80 firecracker inside. The firecracker exploded and caused substantial damage to the car, authorities said.

Video of the incident was captured by a doorbell camera . Smoke can be seen coming from the car before the firecracker explodes, sending sparks flying and setting off a car alarm.

The suspects then fled east on State Avenue. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to their arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.