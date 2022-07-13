Suspects caught on video exploding firecracker in Long Island car
WYANDANCH, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police on Long Island are searching for two people who broke into a car in the middle of the night and set off a firecracker inside, causing substantial damage to the vehicle.
The incident happened in Wyandanch on July 9 at 1:50 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Two males broke into a 2017 Mercedes Benz parked in a driveway on State Avenue and placed a lit M-80 firecracker inside. The firecracker exploded and caused substantial damage to the car, authorities said.
Video of the incident was captured by a doorbell camera . Smoke can be seen coming from the car before the firecracker explodes, sending sparks flying and setting off a car alarm.
The suspects then fled east on State Avenue. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to their arrests.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
