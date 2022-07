TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family captured a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a wild manatee as they were waiting to catch some waves off Fort Pierce Inlet on July 4. In a now-viral video that was shared with News Channel 8, two friendly manatees approached the family, who are locals to the area, as they waited for the waves.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO