Dems now have bigger advantage among white college grads than among minorities

Democrats now have a larger advantage among college-educated whites than among minority voters, a New York Times/Siena College poll revealed.

When asked about their preference for the outcome of the 2022 midterms, 57 percent of white college grads said they hoped Democrats would retain control of Congress, while only 36 percent of white college grads were pulling for the GOP. Meanwhile, African Americans remained largely loyal to the Democratic Party, but among Hispanics and other minorities, the two parties were in a statistical tie.

According to an analysis by Axios, "Democrats are becoming the party of upscale voters concerned more about issues like gun control and abortion rights," while "Republicans are quietly building a multiracial coalition of working-class voters, with inflation as an accelerant."

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress, took to Twitter Wednesday with a similar observation. "U.S. inflation hit 9.1% over the past year; early polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican," she wrote.

The "breakfast tacos" bit was a jab at first lady Jill Biden, who said Hispanics were "as unique" as "breakfast tacos" while speaking at a "Latinx IncluXion Luncheon" in San Antonio on Monday.

The poll surveyed 849 registered voters between July 5 and July 7 with an error margin of 4.1 percent.