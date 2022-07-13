ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FUSD teacher’s assistant arrested, deputies say

By Gabriela Garcia
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago
Photo of 22-year-old Kevin Juarez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (

) – A teacher’s assistant at Fresno Unified’s Storey Elementary School was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor, according to an announcement from the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies say 22-year-old Kevin Juarez was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of annoying or molesting a minor. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Juarez is a noontime assistant at the elementary school, which is a part of the Fresno Unified School District.

Detectives say Juarez was having inappropriate conversations with a 12-year-old student and had sent messages that were sexual in nature to the girl through a social media app.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say Juarez was released Wednesday with a citation and notice to appear in court.

If you have information to help with this investigation, please contact Sergeant Ericka Rascon at (559) 600-8144.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

