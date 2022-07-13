ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

CCU, Sun Belt release women’s basketball conference schedule for 2022-2023

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2022-23 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday, which consists of an 18-game conference slate with nine games at home and nine games coming on the road.

Sun Belt Conference play will tip-off on Dec. 29, as the Chanticleers will open up on the road at new East Division foe James Madison, before trekking south to battle the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana on Dec. 31.

The Chants will kick off the 2023 calendar year with a four-game home stand. CCU will open up their home portion of the conference schedule versus Georgia Southern (Jan. 5) and ULM (Jan. 7) and then the following weekend welcome Marshall (Jan. 12) and South Alabama (Jan. 14) to the HTC Center.

First-year CCU head coach Kevin Pederson will then take his squad on the road with back-to-back contests at divisional foes Georgia State (Jan. 19) and Appalachian State (Jan. 21), before returning home for a rematch with James Madison (Jan. 26).

After a road contest at Old Dominion (Jan. 28), the Chants will again be at home to take on Arkansas State (Feb. 2) and Appalachian State (Feb. 4) to begin the month of February.

Coastal will then hit the road for a four-game stretch at Marshall (Feb. 9), Southern Miss (Feb. 11), Troy (Feb. 16), and Georgia Southern (Feb. 18) prior to wrapping up the 2022-23 regular-season conference slate with a two-game home-stand versus Georgia State (Feb. 22) and Old Dominion (Feb. 24).

The regular season will conclude with all 14 schools playing in the 2023 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship from February 28 to March 6, 2023, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

The Chanticleers went 15-11 overall last winter and 4-9 in SBC play.

WBTW News13

Maxton man charged with shooting 3 in Pembroke given $4.75M bond

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Maxton man is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with other charges, after police said he shot three people over the weekend. Justin Ray Porter, 34, was arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office after investigators were executing a search warrant, according...
MAXTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged with leading chase through 4 North Carolina counties in stolen U-Haul

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A car chase through four counties in a stolen U-Haul ended with charges against two people in Sampson County, according to deputies. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said Ramsay Manual Rangel, 28, of Harrells, and Jessica Thompson, 44, of Fayetteville, were arrested following the incident that ended Wednesday night in Columbus County.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
