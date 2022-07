You might think of the South Pole as perhaps the most remote spot on Earth. In reality, it's not even the most remote spot in Antarctica. That distinction actually would belong to a spot called the Southern Pole of Inaccessibilty, about 546 miles (878 kilometers) away from the South Pole, an ice-covered patch of earth that happens to be the most distant spot from the Southern Ocean on the Antarctic continent. It's so remote, in fact, that humans have only visited it a few times (more on that later), according to Smithsonian Magazine.

SCIENCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO