Arapahoe County, CO

50 pounds of crystal meth headed for Colorado seized

By Alex Rose
westernslopenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A coordinated effort between Colorado, Texas and federal law enforcement led to an arrest in an operation that smuggled meth...

www.westernslopenow.com

102.5 The Bone

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Inmate escapes from worksite in western Colorado

Law enforcement officials are searching for a 56-year-old man incarnated at the Delta Correctional Facility who escaped while at an assigned community worksite on Saturday. Timothy O'Brien escaped after he allegedly stole a vehicle at his assigned community worksite and cut his electronic ankle monitor. His last known location was in Durango at 11:45 a.m., Colorado Department of Corrections officials said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Escaped fugitive from Colorado apprehended in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a 56-year-old Delta Correctional Facility inmate who escaped by cutting his electronic ankle monitor and stealing a vehicle, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. Timothy O'Brien was apprehended in Farmington, New Mexico, on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to the...
FARMINGTON, NM
FOX31 Denver

Additional victims sought in Boulder peeping incident

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are working to identify additional victims in a series of peeping incidents. According to police, on June 8, detectives arrested 48-year-old James Walter Baird of Lakewood after he was accused of watching members of a family in their home along Mariposa Avenue. The family’s game camera captured him sexually touching himself while watching a young girl shower.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

One dead in violent collision near Peña Boulevard

One person was killed Saturday when three vehicles crashed on East 40th Avenue near the Peña Boulevard interchange.Two people were taken to hospitals and a third drove to a hospital on their own, according to a police department spokesperson.A fifth adult involved in the accident refused medical care at the scene. Officers from the Denver Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m. However, it was eventually determined the accident occurred in the Aurora Police Department's jurisdiction, APD's Faith Goodrich said. According to APD's investigators, a Toyota RAV4 ran a red light while eastbound on 40th. It struck a Jeep traveling northbound on North Airport Boulevard. A woman who was a passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The third vehicle, a Subaru sedan that was facing westbound on 40th, sustained minor damage. 
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Entire police force retires in one Colorado town

WATCH - With El Paso County leading the state in suicides, experts hope “988″ will help. Last year 176 people in El Paso County lost their lives to suicide per the County Coroner. According the the state Office of Suicide Prevention this was the most in the state.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

“Multiple” people injured in downtown Denver as police officers shoot at suspect

“Multiple” people were injured in downtown Denver early Sunday when police officers opened fire on a suspect as crowded bars let out. The Denver Police Department didn’t reveal exactly how many people were shot and by whom, but the person described as a suspect was in critical condition and several others were in serious condition.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police vow to continue search for LaShaya Stine

Six years later, Aurora Police say they are not giving up on finding LaShaya Stine. She disappeared in 2016 at around 2 a.m. near East Montview and North Peoria.Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with more information about Stine's whereabouts. She would be 21 years old at this time.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

RV blazes after exploding in Aurora neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An RV exploded and caught fire in an Aurora neighborhood Saturday morning. The RV was parked in the area of Exposition Avenue at Ohio Drive when Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. about an explosion. Crews got the flames under control...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Murder suspect sought in Colorado and Kansas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with locating a man suspected of killing a 33-year-old woman. On Thursday, police shared photos of Tyler Mitchell that can be viewed at the top of this article. Mitchell has a large tattoo on his left forearm that reads “Est. 1989.” Police add mitchell’s right arm is “deformed” and he usually keeps it in a sling. Mitchell may be in Colorado and could be on his way to Wichita, Kansas according to police.
PUEBLO, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Multiple people injured, armed person shot by Denver police during downtown disturbance

DENVER — Multiple people were injured in an incident involving an armed person and Denver police as people were leaving the bars downtown early Sunday morning. Denver officers were downtown near 20th and Larimer streets due to a large number of people leaving the bars in LoDo, according to Denver Police Department Div. Chief Ron Thomas. They noticed there was a person armed with a weapon who was creating a disturbance.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Serial thieves stole cars at DIA, got arrested, bonded out and started stealing again

9Wants to Know investigated the case of Jordan Eull and Dezirae Moyer that shows the limitations of the justice system in stopping motor vehicle thefts. Late on a Thursday afternoon last August, two car thieves backed a stolen BMW into a parking spot at Park Meadows Mall and went to work – walking around, glancing at shoppers, checking out a Ford pickup parked across the aisle.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman dies in Denver after overnight shooting on Xenia Street

A woman has died after a shooting in east Denver. It happened overnight in the 1300 block of North Xenia Street, close to the Aurora border.  So far there's no word on a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.
DENVER, CO

