I was a self-made millionaire at only six years old – now I’m 15 and the money I dish out on parties will shock you

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A TEENAGE former reality TV star has revealed how she became a self-made millionaire aged only six years old.

Isabella Barrett, now 15, is reportedly worth $2million and has spent up to $85,000 on parties to promote her fashion brand after first finding stardom on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4kdU_0geZ9xuz00
Isabella Barrett striking a pose on a fashion catwalk at New York Fashion Week Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrhhT_0geZ9xuz00
Barrett shared that she made her first million at 6 years old Credit: Getty

Despite still being a high school student, Barrett flaunts her wealth on social media, showing off her high-flyer lifestyle with boats, helicopters, diamonds, and designer clothes.

The Instagram star says that she was an obvious choice when she first found fame on reality TV as she “loves attention” and “being on camera.”

And after their first taste of success with the show, Barrett and her mom decided to capitalize by setting up their own jewelry line named Glitzy Girl.

She claims in a new episode of Bling Life that this was how she made her first million dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6o5Y_0geZ9xuz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLMvl_0geZ9xuz00

“At the age of 6 years old, I became named one of the youngest self-made millionaires in the US,” Barrett claims in the show.

Next Barrett moved on to a gift-sending company named Bear in the Box which sadly failed.

But she didn't let it stop her and was soon setting up her first clothing brand House of Barretti.

The line focuses on a collection of suits designed for teens.

She sells them for between $210 and $599 per suit.

“I really saw no one making them,” she said of her decision to branch into suits.

Barrett launched her collection at New York Fashion Week and of course, showed off the luxurious party on her social media.

“This is a pretty big day because this is a really big collection for me, and there’s going to be a lot of media,” she said before the show that included 65 models.

The influencer also threw a lavish after-party for the show where she changed outfits six times.

She also spent a massive $85,000 making sure her guest had a good time.

“Having my own name on a checkbook is definitely scary for my parents, but great for me because I don’t have to wait for my mom at the bank anymore,” he said.

“Right now, I feel like my goal is just to keep doing what I’m doing because I’m having a really great time,” Barrett added.

“As long as I’m having fun, that’s all that matters.”

LAVISH LIFESTYLE

Barrett has also made money from brand deals with companies like KKW Beauty, now known as SKKN by Kim.

The designer's Instagram gives fans an insight into what it's like to be a millionaire aged 15.

Videos show her flaunting her lifestyle on a private helicopter, spreading $100 bills on her arm, and showing off a diamond necklace.

Others show her participating in fashion shows, driving a sports car, and attending high-profile events such as Coachella.

Some of Barrett's followers were captivated by her lifestyle.

"So cool I've never been on a helicopter," one user said.

"You are truly blessed," another commenter said.

TEEN MILLIONAIRES

Barrett isn't the only teen millionaire sharing a portion of their life with social media.

YouTube star Donald “Donlad” Dougher and TikTok influencer Pierce Woodward have also acquired wealth during their teen years.

Dougher, 15, began making money off his YouTube channel, "Donlad."

He calls himself "The richest kid in America" since he has earned $20,000 a month from creating videos.

His worth is estimated to be between $900,000 or $2million, New York Post reports.

Dougher also has a clothing line called "Fat Cat," which sells loungewear.

Woodward, 19, has made his money from social media and his jewelry business.

Woodward sells rings made from vintage spoons, according to the company website.

Woodward makes $100,000 a month from TikTok on top of selling up to 1500 rings during each collection release.

“I’ve had a goal since I was a little kid to save up six figures by the time I was 18, and I’ve finally been able to accomplish that,” Woodward said.

The 19-year-old also dropped out of high school as he noticed his social media gaining traction daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAm1n_0geZ9xuz00
Barrett sitting in the audience during a fashion week event Credit: Getty

