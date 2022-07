The Emmett News was looking for a story from the town’s oldest senior citizen and it turned out to be Edsel Dunn. I called him to see if he would talk to me and he said “Sure.” I said, “When?” He said, “How about now?” We talked for some time sitting at his kitchen table. The door was left open and a nice breeze found its way in. There was a pleasant, easy manner about him as he talked about his life and his family. When I asked a question, I got a full answer like he was telling me a story not just answering questions. I went away that day knowing I had a most interesting story told to me by a really nice guy.

