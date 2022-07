LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is new help for a 12-year-old girl who is stuck in Germany after traveling abroad for what could have been life-saving cancer treatment. Viktoria Salazar has a form of bone cancer in her right leg, and two weeks after arriving in Germany doctors discovered a tumor in her head, which is why they couldn’t treat her.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO