ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Belfonte Dairy Recalls “Chocolate to Die For” ice cream in 1.5 quart package

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaiwO_0geZ6pOS00
Belfonte Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Belfonte Dairy is recalling "Chocolate to Die For" premium ice cream because it may contain undisclosed peanuts.

The ice cream comes in a 1.5 quarts (1.41 L) container.

The ice cream was produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility.

The affected products were sold and distributed to customers and distributors in the following areas:

  • Kansas City, Missouri Metro Area, including Kansas City, Kansas
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Columbia, Missouri
  • Springfield, Missouri, and surrounding areas

Belfonte initiated the recall after receiving a consumer complaint, where it was discovered that the "Chocolate to Die For" cartons of ice cream was distributed in packages that did not call out the presence of peanuts. Belfonte has not received any reports of illness associated with this product.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MO
Columbia, MO
Food & Drinks
City
Columbia, MO
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Food & Drinks
Kansas City, KS
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
City
Kansas City, KS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Chocolate#Consumer Complaint#Quart#Food Drink
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy