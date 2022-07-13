Belfonte Dairy Recalls “Chocolate to Die For” ice cream in 1.5 quart package

Belfonte Ice Cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Belfonte Dairy is recalling "Chocolate to Die For" premium ice cream because it may contain undisclosed peanuts.

The ice cream comes in a 1.5 quarts (1.41 L) container.

The ice cream was produced at its Kansas City ice cream manufacturing facility.

The affected products were sold and distributed to customers and distributors in the following areas:

Kansas City, Missouri Metro Area, including Kansas City, Kansas

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Columbia, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri, and surrounding areas

Belfonte initiated the recall after receiving a consumer complaint, where it was discovered that the "Chocolate to Die For" cartons of ice cream was distributed in packages that did not call out the presence of peanuts. Belfonte has not received any reports of illness associated with this product.