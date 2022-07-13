Fair weather, then rain and hotter

We are tracking mostly cloudy skies for today, some weekend rain, then the heat and humidity will return early next week. Currently temperatures across the valley are in the mid sixties. In Terre Haute, temp 65, calm winds, pressure 30.13 and holding steady. Heat index not much of a factor today as it will feel very close to the actual air temperature. Clouds moving in today, with first chance of scattered rain this evening into early Saturday. Clearing some Saturday afternoon, will usher in more widespread showers for Sunday. Rain moves out by Monday. Today, high 86, Mostly Sunny, scattered rain this evening. Tonight, low 70, showers late. Tomorrow, high of 92, partly cloudy. High of 92 for Saturday, rain for Sunday with cooler temperatures. Heat returns for next week with mostly sunny skies.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO