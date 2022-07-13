ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Fair weather, then rain and hotter

By Dan Reynolds
MyWabashValley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly clear and 64 tonight. Partly cloudy and 87 Thursday. Seasonal through the week with lots of sunshine and mostly clear...

www.mywabashvalley.com

MyWabashValley.com

Morning Forecast: Pleasant Friday, Weekend Rain

We are tracking mostly cloudy skies for today, some weekend rain, then the heat and humidity will return early next week. Currently temperatures across the valley are in the mid sixties. In Terre Haute, temp 65, calm winds, pressure 30.13 and holding steady. Heat index not much of a factor today as it will feel very close to the actual air temperature. Clouds moving in today, with first chance of scattered rain this evening into early Saturday. Clearing some Saturday afternoon, will usher in more widespread showers for Sunday. Rain moves out by Monday. Today, high 86, Mostly Sunny, scattered rain this evening. Tonight, low 70, showers late. Tomorrow, high of 92, partly cloudy. High of 92 for Saturday, rain for Sunday with cooler temperatures. Heat returns for next week with mostly sunny skies.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Busy Night in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Illinois. (WTWO/WAWV)- It was a busy Friday night in downtown Marshall Illinois with several activities to enjoy. The Farmer’s Market, lemonade stand contest, and the Marshall Walking Tour all took place on Main Street. The Marshall Walking Tour is a historical tour of Marshall starting at the courthouse...
MARSHALL, IL
WTHI

West Terre Haute brush fire under investigation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more information following a large brush fire early Saturday morning. It happened after just after midnight along U.S. Highway 40 near the Darwin Road intersection. News 10 spoke with Sugar Creek Fire Chief Darrick Scott. He told us at least 15 crews...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Large, local vendor event in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Meadows Shopping Center's Gift Market Vendor Event is coming up on July 16. The event offers an eclectic variety of vendors, from soap makers to blacksmiths. Sixty-eight vendors are planning to come, and will be set up from nine in the morning to three...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
WTHI

New butcher shop to fill missing grocery store void

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois is home to just under 2,500 residents. For years they have had to travel nearly 25 miles in order to get their groceries from the closest Walmart. That is all about to change. After their only local grocery store, an IGA, closed years ago...
CASEY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Tractor and Truck Pull back at the Grandstands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday evening was one of the most anticipated events of the Vigo County Fair. The annual Truck and Tractor Pull was one of the most attended events this week. The tractors and trucks pulled weighted sleds that could weigh as much as 45,000 pounds. Winners of the pull could win up to $2,000.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Local church celebrates 200 years in the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A local church celebrated two centuries in the Wabash Valley. Union Baptist Church first began in 1822 by a local family and was the first church in Pierson Township and the second in Vigo County. Four generations and six buildings later, the church still stands on East Harlen Drive.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Popular Restaurant Is Closed After Being Hit By A Car

A popular southside restaurant is closed for repairs after being hit by a car yesterday. Bloomington Police received a call shortly after 8:00 yesterday morning that a car had struck Cloverleaf South and continued into restaurant. The restaurant was open at the time, but no injuries were reported. The driver...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Teen dies in Sunday evening crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana teenager is dead after a Sunday evening crash. It happened just before 7:30 on U.S. Highway 50 near County Road 300 West. An investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's office found that the driver of a Ford F-150 was speeding. That's when it ran off the road, traveled through the median, crossed a lane, and went down an embankment. Officers say the pickup struck a tree before stopping.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Seven cars and a town hall were vandalized in Vermillion Co.

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A community hit hard by vandalism is looking for answers. According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in Universal, Indiana during the overnight hours between June 29 and June 30. Several homes, a shed, the town hall, a playground and...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Alleged Shooter Barricaded in Washington Home

Several units are currently responding to a situation in Washington. At around 5:50 pm, officers responded to the area of NW 14th Street and Jackson Street after receiving a report that a male subject had shot at someone. Officers from the Washington Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded...
WASHINGTON, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

There are no new arrests in Daviess County. Stay tuned to WAMW radio for updates or check back here at wamwamfm.com. The current jail population is at 147. A Washington man was arrested in Vincennes late last night by Indiana State Police. 30-year-old Alexander Morales Rosa is charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Having a License. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on a $4,000 bond.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man flips car with kids inside in Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Farmersburg Police Department, one man was arrested and two children removed from his care Monday after police received multiple calls about a reckless driver traveling westbound on SR-48 near Casey’s General Store in Shelburn. A press release said Police Chief Cody...
SHELBURN, IN
wamwamfm.com

Wanted Vincennes Man Barricades Self in Home

A Vincennes man was arrested earlier this week after barricading himself inside his home. On Thursday, officers with the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 100 block of East New Albany Avenue in an attempt to locate a wanted felon, 40-year-old David Benjamin. While outside of the residence, the officers...
VINCENNES, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN

