Nationwide prohibition against alcohol consumption was launched in 1919 in the U.S., but West Virginia enacted its prohibition much earlier, and the results were deadly. In 1913, the state passed the Yost Law, implemented on July 1, 1914. It imposed drastic changes in the lives of some West Virginians. On implementation, about 900 men in the Wheeling area alone would lose their jobs, and 1,200 saloons across the state would close.

