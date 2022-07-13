ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf signs law that targets illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on the roads

FOX 43
FOX 43
 4 days ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Illegal ATVs and dirt bikes have been an ongoing issue in Central Pennsylvania for quite some time, according to some law enforcement officials and lawmakers. Now Governor Tom Wolf signed a law that allows police to sell or destroy the vehicles operating where they...

Comments / 9

Charles Bear
4d ago

the Democrats are responsible for people not obeying the laws they started it with their defunding of the police they always have done it they start the problem and then they say they want to fix it Democrats are poison have a nice day

