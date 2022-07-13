ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Columbia, police say

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officers were at the intersection of Main Calhoun Streets...

wach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at an Intown Suites location. Investigators say the shooting took place at 8310 Two Notch Road around 9:30 p.m. on July...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man fatally shot at extended stay property in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man was found shot at a Columbia hotel in Richland County late Saturday evening. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Possible Road rage incident led to fatal shooting in Kershaw County. The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports deputies were called to the InTown Suites...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, another injured in suspected Kershaw County road rage shooting

ELGIN, S.C. — A shooting just after midnight is believed to have resulted from road rage. Now, deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle tied to the incident and the death that followed. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
WRDW-TV

One person injured by early morning shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened on Abbeville Avenue Northwest in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to officers with Aiken Public Safety, one person was injured and transported to nearby hospitals in a personal vehicle. Officers said details...
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies driver killed in SC collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal crash. Coroner Naida Rutherford, confirms the death of 53-year-old Joseph Freeman Jr. The crash happened on Mullins Road at Claude Bundrick Road, on Friday, July 15. “We are working...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Blythewood man killed in Friday crash, coroner says

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash just outside of Blythewood on Friday. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim, 53-year-old Joseph Freeman Jr. of Blythewood, died on Friday following a crash on Mullis Road near Claude Bundrick Road. Master Trooper...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital#Wach#Violent Crime#Main Calhoun Streets
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police search for armed robbery suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Take a good look at this surveillance image. The picture is a little grainy, but the Columbia Police Department is hoping you may recognize something about the man that may help in their search for the armed robbery suspect. Authorities say the man in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man accused of stabbing a man in Columbia arrested, charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man accused of stabbing a man on Main and Calhoun Street on Wednesday has been arrested and charged. According to the Columbia Police Department, Charles J. Lang Jr. remains in jail under a $100K surety bond. Lang is charged with assault, battery of a...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Missing 85-year-old Columbia woman found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a missing Columbia woman has been found safe and is home with loved ones. On Thursday evening, police had asked for the public's help to find the woman, who is considered vulnerable, who had last been seen around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Harbison Walmart.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SLED: Armed and dangerous suspect sought after SC shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are asking for any tips that could lead to the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting. According to the SLED TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, S.C., was involved in a shooting in Denmark S.C. on June 15.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Accident in Blythewood leaves one dead

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) -An accident on Mullis Rd. is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. At around 4:30 a.m. on July 15, 2022 an accident at Mullis Rd at Claude Bundrick Rd had first responders at the scene. The driver of a 2008 Nissan Maxima was reported dead at the scene.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Missing vulnerable adult has been found safe

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says a vulnerable elderly woman who was recently reported missing has been found safe. Authorities say Dorothy Weston, 85 was reported missing after she was last seen around 5pm Thursday at the Walmart located on Harbison Boulevard. Once again, she was...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Newberry shooting leads to 3 attempted murder charges; 1 suspect still sought

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police have made an arrest following a Sunday shooting in Newberry near a local pizza kitchen. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman confirmed in a statement that his department had arrested 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport on three counts of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred in the area of 1318 Wilson Boulevard - the address of a Little Caesars Pizza shop.
NEWBERRY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy