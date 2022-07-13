Let’s get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages
I agree that no signs in The Villages would help to alleviate tensions...
I'm flying the Ukrainian flag under the Stars and Stripes to show our family's support for that brave nation. Would you have me take it down?
First amendment. It's Nationwide. Those Constantly protected rights cannot be over ridden by a developer. Unless you waive them under contract.
absolutely NOT.. free speech. still a free country.. liberal author.. stop woke America..
