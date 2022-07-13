ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Let's get rid of political signs and flags in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
 4 days ago

I agree that no signs in The Villages would help to alleviate tensions...

Duncan McGonagle
4d ago

I'm flying the Ukrainian flag under the Stars and Stripes to show our family's support for that brave nation. Would you have me take it down?

Lou Cummings
4d ago

First amendment. It's Nationwide. Those Constantly protected rights cannot be over ridden by a developer. Unless you waive them under contract.

Mary L. Marr VanderRoest
4d ago

absolutely NOT.. free speech. still a free country.. liberal author.. stop woke America..

