Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Traded to Arizona

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kennedy delivered the Diamondbacks' first run with a triple in the fourth inning, his first RBI in nine games. He's been getting steady playing time at second base while Ketel Marte deals with a lingering hamstring injury that's limited him to designated hitter duty, but that run could end soon. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated earlier this week that the team has a plan in place for Marte to get back to playing the field, a process that should begin in earnest following the All-Star break. Kennedy is batting .250 (13-for-52) with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI and six runs scored over the last 19 games as the Diamondbacks' primary second baseman.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO