Glendale, AZ

Coyotes' Patrik Nemeth: Traded to Arizona

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Rangers traded Nemeth, a 2025 second-round pick and a future conditional pick to Arizona in exchange for...

www.cbssports.com

Tampa Bay Times

Lightning prospect Gage Goncalves feels ready to take next step

BRANDON — Looking around the Lightning’s development camp last week, forward Gage Goncalves stood out from the prospects. In the three-on-three tournament, he cradled the puck on the toe of his stick, working up from the goal line toward the blue line. A flick of the wrist sent the puck left toward the boards while he jolted right to move past his defender. He collected the puck and set up a shot for teammate Cooper Flinton with ease.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Delivers run with triple

Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kennedy delivered the Diamondbacks' first run with a triple in the fourth inning, his first RBI in nine games. He's been getting steady playing time at second base while Ketel Marte deals with a lingering hamstring injury that's limited him to designated hitter duty, but that run could end soon. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated earlier this week that the team has a plan in place for Marte to get back to playing the field, a process that should begin in earnest following the All-Star break. Kennedy is batting .250 (13-for-52) with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI and six runs scored over the last 19 games as the Diamondbacks' primary second baseman.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Key stolen base Saturday

Haggerty entered Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the top of the 10th inning, stole third base and eventually scored the game-winning run. The speedy Haggerty's swipe of third base, his fourth steal of the year, was key, as it allowed him to score easily when J.P. Crawford laced a single into right field to snap a 2-2 tie. It's been a somewhat momentous first three games of the series for Haggerty, who also notched an inside-the-park home run as part of a three-hit night in Thursday's opening installment against the Rangers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Knocks fourth homer

Kelly went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Padres. Kelly gave the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead with his fifth-inning blast off Padres starter Sean Manaea. After a lack of power early in the year, Kelly has hit all four of his homers in his last 14 contests. He's hit safely in 12 of those games, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span. The catcher is up to a .189/.232/.326 slash line with 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles in 142 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Aiming August return

Albies (foot) is hoping to return from the 60-day injured list in mid-to late August, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. General manager Alex Anthopoulos noted that Albies is at 75 percent weight-bearing on his surgically repaired left foot. The second baseman will still need to build through a progression of fielding his position and running the bases prior to going on a rehab assignment, but it appears as though Albies is at least on schedule -- if not a bit ahead -- in his recovery.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Twins' Devin Smeltzer: Optioned to Triple-A

Smeltzer was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday. Smeltzer will return to Triple-A after serving as the Twins' fifth starter since late May. The 26-year-old owns a 4.02 ERA and 1.21 WHIP on the season over 12 starts, but over his last three outings he's produced a far less ideal 8.76 ERA and 2.03 WHIP. Smeltzer was moved in order to open a roster spot for Chris Archer (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday. Minnesota won't need a fifth starter again until the first week of August, at which point Smeltzer will likely be called up from St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Designated for assignment

Knight was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. Knight allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two over 2.1 frames in his only outing after being called up July 2. He will now either be claimed by another team or report to Triple-A Durham. The move was made to create an open spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Fairbanks (lat), who was reinstated off the 60-day injured list Sunday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bobby Wagner on move to Rams: 'I didn't want to leave Seattle,' but 'home was the next-best thing for me'

Earlier this offseason, Bobby Wagner was released as a cap casualty after 10 seasons starring for the Seattle Seahawks -- a stint that included eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections (six first team and two second team), as well as a Super Bowl and an appearance on the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team. Less than a month later, Wagner signed a five-year contract with the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday

Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Set to return Friday

Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Pulled after 3.2 innings

Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Ejected from Game 2 Saturday

Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ was 0-for-7 across the twin bill, and clearly had seen enough of the strike zone. While it was a frustrating day, Happ is still batting .274/.365/.446 this season, and is headed to his first All-Star Game as a reserve for the National League. Since he will likely be playing Tuesday, it's possible Happ could get a breather Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Moves to paternity list

Estevez was placed on the paternity list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Estevez picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless inning Thursday against the Padres, and he'll now step away from the team in order to spend some time with his growing family. The 29-year-old should rejoin the Rockies before the start of the second half of the season next Friday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Returns after ejection

Happ is starting as the designated hitter and batting third in Sunday's game against the Mets. Happ was ejected from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader for arguing balls and strikes. He went 0-for-7 across the twin bill, so he'll look to turn things around Sunday after a frustrating few games. The outfielder has still had a nice first half with an .811 OPS through 89 games along with nine home runs and 41 RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Didn't play Thursday

Ivey (ankle) didn't play in Thursday's Summer League game against the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. The Pistons once again chose to be cautious with their fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Ivey sat out in his second consecutive Summer League game Thursday allowing Charlie Moore and Braxton Key to see a larger workload.
DETROIT, MI

