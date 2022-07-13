ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a gaming setup for less than $200 in this Prime Day deal while you still can

By Sam Loveridge
 3 days ago

Get yourself an awesome gaming setup for under $200 in these Prime Day deals. This isn't a selection presented by one particular manufacturer, but rather a collection of the best deals we've been able to find on a monitor, gaming mouse, gaming headset, mousemat, and keyboard. Honestly, if you're gaming on a budget, look no further than this collection as part of the Prime Day gaming deals that are still live.

Here's what to expect from our roundup of the gaming setup under $200 collection. We've got the Razer BlackShark V2 X headset for just $43.99 , the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini mouse for an ultra-low $14.99 , and the SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard for only $33.24 . There's also a 24-inch Spectre 1080p / 75Hz monitor for under $100 , and the already a bargain Amazon Basics mousemat for just $16 . All of that is the perfect budget bundle to get your gaming setup kickstarted.

You'll find our full budget setup just below, and plenty more of the latest and greatest Prime Day offers further down the page.

Prime Day gaming set-up for under $200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsD5L_0geZ2n1400

Razer DeathAdder V2 mini mouse | $50 $14.99 at Amazon
Save $35 - An insanely good deal on one of the best gaming mice there are, and this is a perfect option for those with daintier hands. It comes with six programmable buttons, an 8500K DPI sensor, and it's just 62g, making it super lightweight. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaJ4Q_0geZ2n1400

SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard| $50 $33.24 at Amazon
Save $17 - Gotta love a keyboard that comes with a wrist rest and IP32 water resistance, perfect for ergonomic typing / gaming and those accidental spills. This is also a really great keyboard, that's currently at its lowest price point ever. It got a 4/5 star review from us too!
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kdi7w_0geZ2n1400

Razer Blackshark V2 X wired gaming headset | $60 $43.99 at Amazon
Save $38 - A slight variation on our top pick for the best gaming headsets is a great choice for those looking for great game audio, a solid mic, and a stylish finish.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBdnA_0geZ2n1400

Sceptre 24" 75Hz 1080p monitor | $129.97 $90.22 at Amazon
Save $40 - A brilliant price for a decent entry-level monitor. It's a 1080p Full HD option with a 75Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports, and built-in speakers.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQuqb_0geZ2n1400

Amazon Basics Large Extended Gaming mouse pad | $16.54 at Amazon
Okay, so not technically a deal but always a bargain. There's nothing better to complete your setup than an extended mouse pad to sit across your desk. Not only is it for protection but will also ensure your mouse is whizzing around friction-free for those FPS sessions.
View Deal

More of today's best Prime Day deals

For other kit you may need, of course, we have hand-picked offers for that too, ranging from Prime Day PC deals , Prime Day PS5 deals , Prime Day Xbox deals , and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to something new to play with our top picks for the Prime Day video game deals .

GamesRadar

We used Prime Day PC deals to build a rig for under $999

Although the focus of Amazon's Prime Day PC deals so far has been on the prebuilt units, the world's largest online retailer is offering some very competitive rates on stellar components, too. With so many parts having their prices slashed across the board, we've compiled a prebuilt machine of our own coming in at under $999 while running premium gear to game in 1440p without breaking the bank.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

