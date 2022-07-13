ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

Tallapoosa Investigators requesting witness testimony for Jacksons Gap shooting

By AJ Holliday
 4 days ago

JACKSONS GAP, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and Jacksons’ Gap Police Department are investigating a shooting that left four people injured Saturday.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at an event called “Gap Day” on July 9, which was attended by over 200 people. The shooting left four people injured, including a 15-year-old who is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The three other victims sustained minor injuries.

Tallapoosa County Investigators have arrested Laderain Crayton, 21, and Markellis Crayton, 25, both of Dadeville. Both have been charged with four counts of first-degree assault and are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail until a bond hearing.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking for assistance from the event’s attendees. If you have any information, contact TCSO or CrimeStoppers at 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

