A Georgia man was sentenced on July 14 to 230 months in prison for charges related to his filing of dozens of fraudulent tax returns on behalf of multiple sham trusts. Marquet Mattox, of Lilburn, was convicted by a federal jury on Aug. 18, 2021, of wire fraud, false claims and theft of government funds. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from 2016 to 2018 Mattox filed more than 30 fraudulent federal income tax returns with the IRS in the names of approximately 12 different trusts. On those returns, Mattox falsely reported that the trusts had withheld large amounts of taxes on purported interest income, thereby entitling the trusts to refunds.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO