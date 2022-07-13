ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hay Bales Ignite Due to Moisture South of Jamestown Wednesday

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Rural Fire Department was dispatched Wednesday morning to hay bales...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 2

Related
newsdakota.com

Valley City Woman Injured In Minnesota Crash

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KFGO) – Five people were hurt when two S-U-V’s, a car and a truck collided on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday morning in what the Minnesota State Patrol calls a serious injury crash. 70-year-old Marjorie Eggert of Valley City suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around...
newsdakota.com

Valley City Temporary Clay Levee Removal Update

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The bidding process for licensed contractors interested in getting the job to remove temporary clay levees in Valley City is underway. City Administrator Gwen Crawford said with the Federal Disaster Declaration approved, August 2nd is the earliest the city can accept a bid. She...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Curtis Vernon Herrick

Curtis Vernon Herrick, 62, Jamestown, North Dakota passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home. Curtis was born on March 10, 1960 in Pipestone, Minnesota to Clifford and JoAnn (Ehlers) Herrick. He moved to Jamestown at the age of eight. Curtis graduated from Ruthton High School in 1978. He married Brenda Baartman in 1980. They moved to Jamestown in 1982. Curtis was employed by Lucas Western for several years and then worked for Cavendish for a couple of years. Curtis was divorced in 1993 and was employed by the Anchor Bar until he became ill in 2003. He had a liver and kidney transplant in 2006. He was disabled after a light stroke.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Mobile Food Pantry Returns to Valley City & Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Great Plains Food Bank will be rolling through Valley City and Jamestown on July 20th with their mobile food pantry. “The Mobile Food Pantry provides fresh vegetables, fruits, shelf-stable items, meat, bakery items, boxed goods and much more to communities in need,” the organization states. “Items are distributed right off of our truck by our staff and volunteers and delivered directly to people in need.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bales#Ignite#Hay#Jamestown#Accident
newsdakota.com

Meth, Cash Seized in Jamestown Search Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force, and Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant of a motel room at the Norway Inn in Jamestown Wednesday, July 13. During the search, officers located a half pound of methamphetamine with a...
kfgo.com

Valley City woman suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in I-94 crash east of Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Five people were hurt when two SUVs, a car and a truck collided on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday. 70-year-old Marjorie Eggert of Valley City, North Dakota suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at around 10 a.m. in the westbound lane near the truck weigh scale. Traffic headed west was backed up for miles for more than 90 minutes while the scene was cleared and State Patrol crash reconstruction was underway.
KX News

Hazen woman dead after a hit and run on I-94

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Hazen woman is dead after a 26-year-old Jamestown man rear-ended the vehicle she was in, causing it to enter the median and roll Tuesday morning at 4:10 a.m. on I-94 MM 305. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Hazen woman was in the passenger seat of a […]
HAZEN, ND
newsdakota.com

Hazen Woman Dies In Barnes County Hit-And-Run Crash

TOWER CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after a 42-year-old Hazen woman was killed and two others injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 west of Tower City Tuesday, July 12th around 4am. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a trailer was...
trfradio.com

Charges Filed Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

A Jamestown, North Dakota man faces felony charges following a fatal hit and run accident early Tuesday morning on I-94 outside Valley City. According to the North Dakota highway patrol, Christina Anderson, 42 of Hazen was killed when a 2017 GMC Sierra rear-ended a 2005 Dodge Ram towing a flatbed trailer just east of the Oriska Rest Area, along the westbound roadway. According to the Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Ram, and a teenage girl were also injured in the accident. The 14 year old female passenger was not restrained, and was ejected from the vehicle during the roll-over.
newsdakota.com

Meidinger Leaves $200,000 to Alfred Dickey Public Library

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The James River Valley Library System was a recipient of the late Shirley Meidinger’s philanthropic giving. Meidinger left $200,000 to the Alfred Dickey Public Library in her will according to Library Director Joe Rector. While it’s a “conservative” estimate, Rector says they were excited and honored she included the library in her will.
JAMESTOWN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Jamestown man behind bars after fatal hit and run in Barnes County

(Oriska, ND) -- One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Barnes County early Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that a truck towing a U-Haul trailer was headed westbound on I-94 near the Oriska rest area around 4:10 a.m. when it was rear-ended by another truck. The truck that was hit entered the center median and rolled, ejecting a 14-year-old girl. The driver of the truck and teen suffered serious injuries, while another passenger inside died from her injuries.
newsdakota.com

Sommerfeld Family Plants Tree To Honor Peggy Lee

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Myron Sommerfeld conducted a dedication of a tree he and his family planted in City Park to honor Peggy Lee’s 100th birthday which was on May 26th of 2020. The American Elm is resistant to Dutch Elm disease that has deforested our Elm trees for...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jill DeVries Joins YWCA Cass Clay

FARGO, N.D. (YWCA) – Jill DeVries has joined YWCA Cass Clay as its new development officer. She will meet with philanthropic individuals and businesses to help fulfill their values through investment in programs and projects of YWCA. DeVries will engage supporters in YWCA’s mission and ensure gifts made by...
newsdakota.com

Greg Hager To Perform Music In City Park Bandshell

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, July 20, Greg Hager of Valley City will be sharing his music at the City Park Bandshell starting at 7:15 pm. Come early and have ice cream served by the Midwest Dairy Association. Musically, Greg writes everything that he sings, his style...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

Wild Prairie Bakery celebrates three years as Valley City’s bakery

Erin Hannig started Wild Prairie Bakery three years ago, and through pandemic, rising prices, manpower fluctuations and more, she has not only survived but come to thrive as Valley City’s premiere bakery. “That was the hope, that people would, when they were looking for doughnuts and breads would think...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Lites Dance Coming Home with Blue Ribbons

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Lites are coming home with all blue ribbons which is the highest ribbon on evaluation day. This earned them a superior trophy qualifying them for nationals. The team also received the full out award and spirit sticks everyday,. The Hi-Lites had 2 All...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Post 25 Rolls Past Wishek 11-5

Wishek, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-Grady Shipman belted a solo homerun in the top of the first inning that set the tone for the night as Post 25 defeated the Wishek Rattlers (Post 87) 11-5 in District 4 American Legion baseball. Carrington also secured the number three seed in next weeks District 4 tournament with the win as well. Wishek already had the second seed secured before the game started. Shipman ended the night 3-4 with 3RBI, 2 runs, HBP, double, homerun, and added a stolen base to pace the Post 25 offense. Hudson Schmitz went 2-4 at the plate, RBI, BB, and scored a run. Schmitz also earned the pitching victory going 6 innings and allowing all five runs (3 earned). Schmitz shutdown the Rattlers offense down early, allowing 1 hit and 2 hit batters to reach base in the first 4 innings. The Rattlers first hit of the game came with 2 outs in the fourth inning. Schmitz struck out 6 batters, hit 2 batters, and did not allow any walks. Lucas Hendrickson pitched a scoreless 7th inning to preserve the win. Hendrickson also drove in 2 runs with a bases loaded walk and a RBI single.
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

A Pair of VCSU Track + Field Athletes Receive Academic Honor

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – Valley City State University track and field athletes Clay Kummer and Kendra Odegard have been named NAIA All-Academic Athletes by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). In order to receive the honor, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

UJ Adds Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown has added the Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering to its wide array of undergraduate degrees. Civil Engineering is the third major offered through the University’s Department of Engineering, joining Mechanical Engineering and Environmental Science. The degree will be available to students at the beginning of the fall semester at UJ, which begins August 22.
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy