Hay Bales Ignite Due to Moisture South of Jamestown Wednesday

Wishek, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-Grady Shipman belted a solo homerun in the top of the first inning that set the tone for the night as Post 25 defeated the Wishek Rattlers (Post 87) 11-5 in District 4 American Legion baseball. Carrington also secured the number three seed in next weeks District 4 tournament with the win as well. Wishek already had the second seed secured before the game started. Shipman ended the night 3-4 with 3RBI, 2 runs, HBP, double, homerun, and added a stolen base to pace the Post 25 offense. Hudson Schmitz went 2-4 at the plate, RBI, BB, and scored a run. Schmitz also earned the pitching victory going 6 innings and allowing all five runs (3 earned). Schmitz shutdown the Rattlers offense down early, allowing 1 hit and 2 hit batters to reach base in the first 4 innings. The Rattlers first hit of the game came with 2 outs in the fourth inning. Schmitz struck out 6 batters, hit 2 batters, and did not allow any walks. Lucas Hendrickson pitched a scoreless 7th inning to preserve the win. Hendrickson also drove in 2 runs with a bases loaded walk and a RBI single.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO