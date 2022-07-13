ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Outagamie County Board member refuses to stand for Pledge of Allegiance

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis–A member of the Outagamie County Board is no longer standing for the Pledge of...

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A worker walkout has left a mental health and disability resource in Green Bay closed for the next 30 days. Kismet Advocacy provides in-home, center-based and school program services to 48 families with “complicated mental health diagnoses, trauma, significant behaviors and autism.”. Several employees...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Sheboygan kids hold lemonade stand to honor father lost to suicide

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Sheboygan Chapter of Mental Health America accepted a very special donation this week -- an $800 check from a little girl wanting to make a difference in a big way. Kyleigh Brunette earned the money by selling lemonade. It's a bittersweet gesture because two...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Catholic Diocese updates school policy on gender and pronouns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay updated its school policy on gender issues for the upcoming school year. The new Catholic Foundation for Human Sexuality policy took effect on July 1. It affects what the diocese calls a wide range of gender-related issues, including gender identity, pronouns, and same-sex attraction.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Celebrates Another Vintage Weekend

It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
WOWT

Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin was killed in a crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wis., was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Saturday. Iowa State Patrol says Hendricks was traveling west on I-80...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
whby.com

Minnesota woman convicted in connection with fatal Neenah stabbing

OSHKOSH, Wis–A Minnesota woman is convicted on charges connected to a fatal stabbing in Neenah. Terran Colwell is convicted in Winnebago County Court on charges of Substantial Battery and Aiding a Felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of Felony Murder was dismissed. Colwell and Mandel Roy...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Highway 114 to close in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- A stretch of Highway 114 is set to close in Harrison and Sherwood, beginning Monday. The closure will span from Highway 10 to Highway 55. Construction for the restoration and resurfacing project began Wednesday, and work is expected to end in roughly five months. Work includes...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local veteran opens northeast Wisconsin’s first Teriyaki Madness

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new restaurant to try? Well, Teriyaki Madness in Oshkosh is now open to the public and customers can come and ‘experience the madness’. Teriyaki Madness is a popular restaurant franchise with locations across the country, and now northeast Wisconsin has...
OSHKOSH, WI

