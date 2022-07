Every once in a while, you witness a live performance that really makes you stop to appreciate music. Saturday night was one of those times. In a stroke of sheer luck for Missouri fans, the Ozarks Amphitheater hosted a show in which each band had at least one member from the Show-Me state. The Comancheros opened the show, followed by The Kentucky Headhunters and The Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

