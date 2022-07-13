Candidates’ forum in Rockingham

I am a teacher who has worked in restorative justice and youth programs. I am also a first term legislator in the Vermont House. In June, I completed a course at Vermont Law School entitled “Restorative Justice in Education Institutions.” It merged many of the issues I am passionate about into two weeks of intensive learning: youth, education, and justice. My professor, Dr. Marilyn Armour was instrumental in bringing restorative justice to many schools in Texas. I hope to follow her example and help Vermont schools embrace these effective practices.
