Candidates’ forum in Rockingham

I am voting for Wendy Harrison, and I hope you will, too. I met Wendy in 2016 when we both were serving on the Windham Regional Commission. She immediately struck me as someone who is rational and thoughtful, while also bringing her whole heart to improving our communities and our quality of life. Later, I saw her bring these same qualities to her work as Municipal Manager in Bellows Falls and Rockingham.

WINDHAM COUNTY, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO