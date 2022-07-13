ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candidates’ forum in Rockingham

 4 days ago

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Republican Town Committee will be hosting a candidates’...

LTE: Robert McBride on Wendy Harrison for State Senator

I am voting for Wendy Harrison, and I hope you will, too. I met Wendy in 2016 when we both were serving on the Windham Regional Commission. She immediately struck me as someone who is rational and thoughtful, while also bringing her whole heart to improving our communities and our quality of life. Later, I saw her bring these same qualities to her work as Municipal Manager in Bellows Falls and Rockingham.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
LTE: Rep. Bos-Lun on education and restorative justice

I am a teacher who has worked in restorative justice and youth programs. I am also a first term legislator in the Vermont House. In June, I completed a course at Vermont Law School entitled “Restorative Justice in Education Institutions.” It merged many of the issues I am passionate about into two weeks of intensive learning: youth, education, and justice. My professor, Dr. Marilyn Armour was instrumental in bringing restorative justice to many schools in Texas. I hope to follow her example and help Vermont schools embrace these effective practices.
VERMONT STATE

