Air Jordan 12 "Stealth" Keys In on Brighter Neutral Tones

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that it hasn’t received as much love as other Jordan models like the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, the Air Jordan 12 has quietly had a fairly active year. This year marked the return of the silhouette’s...

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
Official Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"

The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils the Air Jordan 7 "Quai 54"

Every year, Jordan Brand travels overseas to execute a special streetball tournament activation in Paris, France titled “Quai 54.” And to coincide with all of its hoops excitement, Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint will unload special footwear products to align with the event. This year, the Jumpman team has readied fresh iterations of models like the Jordan Luka 1, Air Jordan 1 Utility Stash and Air Jordan 7, the latter of which has finally been officially revealed.
Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"

Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
Like Father, Like Daughter: How North West Ended Up in a Pastelle Varsity Jacket

At just 9 years old, North West has already seemed to acquire her father’s love for fashion and fly fits. On July 5, North was spotted beside her mother Kim Kardashian in the streets of Paris wearing an outfit her father would surely approve of. Her black Balenciaga platform Crocs with silver plating and gradient Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses made for great accessories that also nodded to some of Ye’s various style eras. But the piece that had everyone talking was her jacket, the infamous Pastelle varsity jacket from Ye’s defunct clothing line.
Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG "True Red" Makes a Retro Return This Year

Is bringing back one of its most iconic retro iterations this year. The upcoming release sees the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG arrive in a “True Red” color scheme, reminiscent of the one worn by NBA veteran Brent Barry, aka Bones, during the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. That year, Barry won the competition in these exact shoes.
Jordan Brand Honors Paris With a New Air Jordan 36 Colorway

The Air Jordan 37 — Jordan Brand‘s next chapter in its ongoing basketball lineage — has already been officially unveiled to the public, but before consumers get their hands on those, the brand is carving out room for its remaining Air Jordan 36 colorways to be delivered. Next up for the court-centric silhouette is a fresh iteration that pays homage to the city Paris, and oh yeah, it’s extremely limited.
Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
First Look at the 2022 Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"

While the Dunk hasn’t missed a beat and continues to dominate the sneaker market with a cornucopia of new releases, one can argue that the Air Jordan 2 is having itself a year that’s quite as successful. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model have been spewing out at rapid rates, but it looks like Jordan Brand is diverting our attention away from its team-ups for a brief second and shining a light on its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” retro release.
