Air Jordan 12 "Stealth" Keys In on Brighter Neutral Tones

Jordan Brand has celebrated its history with plenty of new looks on its iconic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. However, the Air Jordan 2 stands out most for its countless collaborations and colorways this year. Amongst this hype, the Air Jordan 13 has quietly been delivered in several clean looks this year. Making its 2022 debut in “Del Sol” and “Court Purple,” the Air Jordan 13 was quick to make an impression. Now, after a first look and detailed images surfaced previously, Nike has provided official images of the Air Jordan 13 in “French Blue.”

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO